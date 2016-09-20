10 things to do these school holidays

Angus Dungey and Connor Facchiano are sunsafe at playtime as it heats up at Leslie Park. Photo Sophie Lester / Warwick Daily News

1. Twister, Zumba and craft fun

IN TRUE Rose City Shoppingworld style, the centre will be bustling with free entertainment for children over these school holidays.

The centre will host a balance of fun, physical games and quieter, craftier activities this year.

The two weeks of entertainment will feature activities like Twister and Zumba dancing and other physical games.

There's also the option for children to sit back and make pom poms, dreamcatchers, masks or play board games.

See how many pelicans you can spot on the Condamine River.

2. Spot the pelicans

GO FOR a leisurely walk along the Condamine River, and keep an eye out for Warwick's biggest, boldest residents.

Make sure to take a camera to snap these beautiful birds.

3. Tackle the Condamine Gorge with 4x4

WITH 14 river crossings scattered across the Condamine River Track, prepare to bounce the kids around on this muddy four-wheeling trek.

This is a great track for any 4WDer with heaps of wildlife to keep an eye out for, and plenty of beautiful spots to hop out and have a picnic.

Don't forget to pack your swimmers, as after this rain, there will be plenty of waterholes for a dip. Even if you stay in the car, the kids will be cheering as you splash along (just don't get bogged).

Go on the hunt for hidden gems. Contributed

4. Go in search of gems and gold

UNIVERSITY isn't cheap, so get the kids working to pay it off in gold.

Head to Thanes Creek and you might just strike rich by fossicking with the kids these holidays.

You'll need a fossicking licence for your family, so grab one online (they cost $11 for a family or $7.75 for an individual) at www.qld.gov.au.

At Thanes Creek you can find sandstone, mudstone, conglomerate, slate, quartz, jasper, andesite, limestone and alluvial gold in the gullies and creeks.

Good luck!

5. Test your cowboy skills

THERE'S only one spot in Australia that celebrates rodeo history and its greatest champions in Australia, and it's right here in Warwick.

Make a trip to the Australian Rodeo Heritage Centre with the family.

See if you've got a little cow-kid in the making, and let the kids try their luck at roping 'Sparky' the mechanical steer.

Let the train enthusiast in you shine. Jayden Brown

6. Choo-choo around the Southern Downs

IF you've got a Thomas the Tank Engine fan in the family, this is a holiday must.

Southern Downs Steam Railway offers a unique rail experience that will have the kids over the moon.

There's one trip over the school holidays, leaving Warwick this Saturday, heading to Toowoomba and back.

(It might be a good excuse to check out the Grand Central upgrades in Toowoomba.)

Book tickets online.

Chow down on some delicious pie. Emma Boughen

7. Teach the kids where apples come from

READ, have an excuse to eat copious amounts of apple pie.

Drive the family out to Sutton's Farm and let them learn for themselves that apples don't grow on Woolworths shelves.

Sutton's Farm is a family-run, fully functional apple orchard no more than 40 minutes south of Warwick.

The business has grown from a traditional apple orchard to a multi-faceted boutique business incorporating a juice factory, cidery, distillery, pick your own apples experience and Shed Cafe. And they boast the best apple pie around.

8. Brave Queen Mary Falls

AFTER all this rain, Queen Mary Falls is set to be raging, so exhaust the kids with a hike to check it out.

The easy 20-minute stroll takes you to the lookout point showing Spring Creek plunging 40 metres to a pool below.

The clearly marked trail is easy enough for even a toddler to navigate.

9. Free feed, family fun and a petting zoo

LESLIE Park will be filled with children and parents tomorrow for the Anglicare SQ Family Fun Day.

All are invited to take part in the lunchtime event that kicks off at 11am.

Bring along the picnic blanket and a plate to share and the let the kids run loose in Warwick's favourite park.

The family fun day will include stalls from local community services, a jumping castle, animal farm and a free barbecue.

The free fun day is being held to wrap up Warwick's DisABILITY Action week.

For any enquiries call Amanda Keating, Casey Thorpe or Teagan McDonald on 46168000.

Cast a line with the kids. Francis Witsenhuysen

10. Catch your own dinner

SHOW of your fishing skills in front of the kids by teaching them how to cast a line.

Go in search of dinner on the Condamine River with carp, cod and golden perch sure to be biting in this warmer weather.