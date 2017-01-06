10 things to do this school holidays

Child cut out of colored paper. Kid making birthday card. Happy mothers day and happy 8 march. Kids Art, Art Projects, Handmade New Year decorations

WITH a few weeks to go until school holidays are over, there's plenty to do around the region to keep the kids entertained.

Here are 10 fun things for kids to get up to these holidays.

1. Artistic activities for the whole family

From January 19 to 27, Warwick Art Gallery will be transformed into a creative art making space featuring the Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art interactive project 'The Gabori Sisters: Gathering by the Sea' and the Warwick Art Gallery Buds Club activity program.

Fun hands-on activities for all ages will be available as part of the exhibit to allow participants to explore a range of contemporary art styles.

Join in the fun of the creative collaging days on January 20 and 27, stamp and badge making on January 19 and 25, and make your own colourful birds on bandanas on January 24.

The cost is $5 a person each day, and includes all materials for the craft activities.

2. Visit Darling Downs Zoo

Now home to two beautiful giraffes, Darling Downs Zoo is the perfect family day out.

There are also macaws, crocodiles, monkeys, llamas, marmosets, snakes, baboons, lions and many more animals.

For school holidays the zoo will be open seven days a week, 9am to 4pm with last admissions at 3pm.

Find the zoo at the corner of Gatton-Clifton Rd and Baines Rd Pilton.

Visit the website darlingdownszoo.com.au or phone 46964107 for more details.

NEW FRIENDS: Two-year-old giraffes Tulip and Lilly have come to the Darling Downs Zoo. Contributed

3. Take a dip at Lake Leslie

Pack your swimmers and sunscreen and head out to Leslie Dam.

Whether you're paddling or swimming, a day out on the water is sure to beat the heat.

SOTE kids enjoyed their trip to Leslie Dam. Photo Contributed Contributed

4. Get stuck into reading

Southern Downs Regional Libraries are challenging young readers to take on the Summer Reading Challenge.

The theme of this year's challenge is Heroes and Villains and is inspiring Australian kids to unleash their imaginations and nurture a love of reading.

Pop into a library today to pick up your next read, and sign on to the challenge at summerreadingclub.org.au

All centres have now reopened for the New Year and the challenge continues until January 31.

5. Take a splash at WIRAC

Beat the heat this summer and dive into the pool at WIRAC.

The centre and pool is open from 5.30am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm Saturday and from 9am to 6pm Sunday.

The inflatable will be up for kids to enjoy during the break.

Have a whale of a time this Australia Day on the new WIRAC inflatable.

6. Indulge in musical delight

Head along to Warwick Twin Cinema next Thursday, January 12 to catch the premiere of animated film Ballerina and support The Dance Centre Supporters Association.

The movie is being touted as the new Frozen is sure to get your little one's toes tapping.

Tickets are $20 for adults (includes coffee or soft drink) and $15 for children and concession holders (includes small drink and popcorn), and are available from Karen Carey on 0422741206 and Lara Farrell 0428760391.

There will be a prize for the best dressed ballerina/ballet dancer in attendance.

7. Get crafty at Rose City Shoppingworld

If you're looking for some boredom busters that won't also bust the bank, Rose City Shoppingworld is the place to be. During January they will be hosting Balloon School, Fun Cap Factory and also a holiday activity in conjunction with WIRAC.

The action starts next week, with the balloon school from 10.30am-1.30pm on Wednesday and then the Fun Cap Factory at the same time on Thursday and Friday.

The following week, Januray 17-20, will be the activity program, which will include active games and a craft corner for some down time.

8. Jump on into Allora Pool

Make a splash in Allora these holidays from Monday to Friday until January 20.

Entry to the pool is $10 for Corrective Strokes from 8-8.45am and Learn to Swim lessons from 9.45am.

On Mondays and Wednesdays adults can also join in the Grown Up Corner workout from 8am for just $3.

Phone 46663165 for more.

9. Creativity in store at Bunnings

Warwick Bunnings have kick started their Kids DIY classes this week, set to continue every Thursday in January.

Kids can make a safe-keeping 'tooth envelope' for the tooth fairy on January 12, their own box for pocket money on January 19 or a personalised door hanger on January 26.

Join in the fun at these free sessions from 10am in Aisle 8 of the store, but be sure phone the store on 46601000 as places are limited.

Arts and crafts on at Bunnings Warehouse each Thursday morning. Luka Kauzlaric

10. Take a drive with family

With all the gorgeous country around, maybe it's time to jump in the car and take a drive out to Yangan, Tannymorel and Killarney.

You could head up to Queen Mary Falls and feed the birds at the kiosk, or head out to Allora and see the sunflowers.

Take along a picnic and enjoy some family time in the Sunshine.