10 things to do this weekend in Warwick

14th Oct 2016 9:01 AM
IN THEIR BLOOD: David and Daniel Cliffe will race Got The Bug (pictured) and Nasty Bug at Warwick Dragfest tomorrow.
IN THEIR BLOOD: David and Daniel Cliffe will race Got The Bug (pictured) and Nasty Bug at Warwick Dragfest tomorrow. David Rawsthorne

Dragfest

IF IT'S loud fast cars you're after, then Morgan Park Dragway will be the place to be this weekend.

It all kicks off tomorrow morning and apart from the racing, a highlight will be the Show and Shine on Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

Where: Morgan Park Dragway

When: Saturday and Sunday

Cost: $15 for adults, free for children under 13

Garden fundraiser

THE beautiful Haddington Homestead will swing open its gates to the public tomorrow, to raise funds for the Cancer Council.

The gardens will open from 9.30am with cakes, slices, tea and coffee all available.

There will be raffle as well, with a beautiful patchwork quilt as a prize.

Where: Haddington Homestead, 180 Ogilvie Road Warwick

When: Tomorrow from 9.30am to 4pm

Cost: $6 entry

Spring fair

THE Uniting Church in Guy St will be abuzz tomorrow for the annual spring fair.

Music from school bands will entertain visitors to the fair and there will be a huge amount of goodies to browse through and buy.

Produce, plants, collectibles as well as cakes, biscuits and sweet.

Where: Uniting Church, corner of Guy and Fitzroy Sts

When: Tomorrow from 9am to midday

Cost: Free

Southern Downs Ark Clothes Swap

FEELING in need of a spring clear out and wardrobe update?

In the spirit of re-using and recycling, Southern Downs ARK will host their first ever clothes swap to to raise much needed funds to continue their animal rescue and car work.

Gather up all your unwanted women's quality clothing, shoes, accessories and jewellery, and make sure they're in clean and very good condition.

Items can be dropped off at the hall on the day from midday, and swapping starts at 2pm.

Where: Girl Guides Hall, corner of Wallace and Percy Sts.

When: Tomorrow, 2pm to 5pm

Cost: $10

Coffee and cars

WHETHER you are a mad car enthusiast or avid coffee drinker, your Saturday afternoon is set.

Coffee and Cars in Warwick will feature some of the Rose City's best vehicles on show and free for your inspection.

Westside Snack Bar will also be open for those chasing a feed.

Where: Harvey Norman carpark

When: Tomorrow from 4.30pm

Cost: Gold coin donation

Produce at Pratten

GET your weekly shopping done at Pratten Pitstop tomorrow.

From 11am, the best in Pratten produce will be on sale and all Pratten residents with extra fruit and veg growing are invited to sell their goods.

Where: Pratten Pitstop, 2690 Leyburn-Cunningham Rd, Pratten

When: Tomorrow from 11am

Cost: Free

Seasonal Feast Markets

THIS week's Seasonal Feast market are set to be abundant with freshness and goodness.

Bunches of spinach and radishes, bags of mixed greens, asparagus and mixed vegetables will all be available, plus strawberries have just started to ripen so there will be limited punnets available.

The last of the lemons will be also be on offer and this week's Seasonal Bite superstar, the broad bean, will be for sale and available for tasting.

Fill your basket at this week's Seasonal Feast Market in Warwick's Art Gallery garden courtyard from 8am to midday tomorrow

Where: Warwick Art Gallery

When: Tomorrow from 8am

Cost: Free

Country fete

THE Anglican Parish Allora and Clifton and throwing together a celebration for the whole family.

From 4pm today, all are invited to All Saints Church in Clifton to take part in yabby races, face painting and heaps more fun for the kids.

There will also be a bar, barbecue and plenty of cakes and relishes on sale.

Where: All Saints Uniting Church, Clifton

When: Today from 4pm

Cost: Free

Bunnings barbie

TO celebrate Mental Health Week, Lifeline will be hosting a fundraiser at Bunnings Warwick this today.

Money raised will support a fortnightly barbecue held for program participants in Warwick.

Where: Bunnings Warwick

When: Today from midday

Cost: Free

Bogan Bingo

HEAD to Yangan State School tomorrow night in your best flannie and pluggers for Bogan Bingo. The event is a fundraiser for the P&C.

Where: Yangan School

When: Tomorrow from 7.30pm

Cost: $35

