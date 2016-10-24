10 ways to know it's rodeo week

IT'S rodeo week in Warwick and we love it.

How could you not, all the excitement, the history, the prestige and the fun to be had.

The whole town changes in a big way for this much-loved tradition and it's easily the biggest week of our year.

There's a few ways to tell it's rodeo week too; in fact it's pretty hard to miss.

1. Once a year cowboys

You know the ones, with the brand new Akubra, expensive Ariat boots that have only been worn a couple of times (at last year's rodeo) and a crisp, new $200 checkered shirt.

Or there's the bloke you know well, who's always in a cap, but suddenly starts sporting a 10-gallon monster at rodeo time.

And he loves it.

Starts talking campdrafting like he's former Gold Cup winner, but in reality struggles to tell the difference between a steer, a heifer, a weaner and a milker.

Don't forget all the kiddies too, there will be mini cowboys and cowgirls everywhere this week, watch you don't get lassoed.

2. Parking woes

Try getting a park near the showgrounds this weekend.

If you're heading down for look, make sure you wear comfortable walking shoes, as the car could end up closer to your house than to the event.

There's always a "special" spot though, a secret back street less than 500m away that everyone else missed.

Study Google Maps before you go and see if you can find it.

3. Smell of poo in the air

It's a country town and the heavy smell of animal dung is something we experience here on a semi-regular basis, but during rodeo week, the air in Warwick can become thick with these countriest of country odours.

By the end of the week, we'll all be used to it and next week, we'll have to readjust back to traffic fumes and pollen.

Not only will it be in the air, but we'd recommend watching where you walk for the next few days as well.

4. Blinged up jeans/buckles

Jeans with bling all over them and massive belt buckles everywhere.

Bling has become part of the rodeo wardrobe in recent years, and while it's more for the cowgirls, expect to see a few fellas with belt buckles the size of dinner plates.

5. Horsefloats and goosenecks everywhere

Warwick's horse population explodes during rodeo week and they all have to get here somehow.

From the smallest ancient horsefloats to super-dooper travelling horse hotels, you'll seem them all.

6. Horses being exercised

This time of year sees Cleary St and Dragon St turn into an equine exercise yard.

You'll see champion steeds going through their paces up and down the footpath.

The dogs in the area are going to be a little hoarse themselves by the end of the week.

7. Horses outside pubs

Why walk when you can ride?

The Sovereign Hotel and the Stockyard might be the best places to pretend you have travelled back in time this week.

Don't be surprised if you see a horse or two hitched up outside while the riders impart of a few cold beverages.

The same road rules apply though, even if the horse is completely sober for the trip home.

8. The Warwick Showgrounds becomes a small city

With hundreds, maybe even thousands of spectators, competitiors and their families in town for Warwick's biggest event, the showgrounds turns into a little city for the duration of the rodeo.

That normally dark corner of town will be awash with light, noise and action for almost 24 hours a day.

9. Country music playing in Palmerin St

For Pink Floyd/Metallica fans, this is probably the least welcome part of realising it's rodeo week.

It's an age old tradition, and leaves you with very little doubt where you are.

It's probably more for the benefit of tourists who come to town, to add to the overall country town experience but spare a thought for those who work in CBD shops who will be humming Slim Dusty melodies in their sleep for the next week.

10. You realise you're not that country

Yes, it's true.

While Warwick is undoubtedly a typical Queensland country town, there will be locals around who quietly realise that there are those around town who have come from somewhere a lot more country than our almost-beachside community.

You'll run into folks who've brought the red dust and tennis ball sized flies with them, whose drawl will have you reaching for the Google Interpreter App and wishing you'd got in the Maccas lineup just before them.