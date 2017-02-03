$100,000 in drugs seized in Warwick, all thanks to you

BIG BUST: Some of the drugs seized by Warwick police during a six-month operation targeting the Rose City's drug supply network. Contributed

IN ONE year alone, $100,000 worth of drugs have been seized in police raids in Warwick, all thanks to tips from the public.

Warwick District Crime Prevention Coordinator Senior Constable Kirsty Moore said Crime Stoppers proved an integral tool in helping police do their job.

"We all benefit when a criminal is taken off the streets," she said.

"A criminal removed from our community is no longer a threat to you, your children or your business.

"Police encourage members of the community to report details to the police; community safety is everyone's responsibility."

Warwick police help to encourage residents to provide information to the police through a new online tool to report drug deals and dealers from a phone.

"Report a Drug Deals is an online reporting tool the QPS has developed allowing members of the community to provide information online regarding drug supply and production without fear of retribution," Snr Const Moore said.

"This type of reporting allows the members of the community who are already online the ability to tell us what they know via a platform they are familiar with.

"The information received is used for Intel purposes to gather information about local drug activity."

You can find the tool online at https://www.police.qld.gov.au/apps/reports/ReportaDrugDealer

Other avenues of reporting are still available for members of the public including Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000, Police link 131 444, Report to your local Police Station.

In emergency call 000.