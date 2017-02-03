11 things to do on the Southern Downs this weekend

Georgia Reimers and Melissa Toms check out the Dodgem Cars at the 2015 Stanthorpe Show.

Footy sign on

THE Eastern Suburbs Junior Rugby League Club has a sign- on at its clubhouse in Jackie Howe Drive at 10am-2pm tomorrow.

Players welcome for age groups from under-7 to U16. Girls can play in younger age groups and then in a leaguetag competition specifically for girls.

WHERE: Eastern Suburbs Oval in Jackie Howe Drive

WHEN: Saturday, 10am-2pm

COST: $150 per player. Get Started vouchers accepted.

Stanthorpe Show

HEAD along to the Stanthorpe Showgrounds over the next three days for all the fun and local flavour of the annual Stanthorpe Show.

Exhibitions, competitions, rides, games, events and arena shows.

It's on for young and old and will no doubt be another great occasion for the whole family.

WHERE: Stanthorpe Showgrounds

WHEN: Today, tomorrow and Sunday

Netball day

CHILDREN interested in playing Give It A Go term 1 mixed junior netball on a Friday afternoon are welcome to sign up today at the WALEC building at Scots PGC College.

The competition will be all about drills and skills but some games will be played for boys and girls, aged six to 12.

WHERE: WALEC building at Scots PGC, East St, opposite junior school

WHEN: Today, 3.30pm

COST: $35 for season to cover cost of insurance.

Have a parkrun walk

THE word parkrun might indicate it is a run but anyone keen on a walk on a Saturday morning is also welcome.

Parents pushing children in prams and walkers/runners with a dog on a lead are regulars on parkrun.

The course is two laps of a 2.5km course on each side of the Condamine River.

WHERE: Queens Park before rugby field.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 7am.

COST: Free to participate, newbies are asked to print a barcode from parkrun website to record times.

T20 Cricket

FOUR games will be played in T20 cricket tomorrow in Warwick.

The matches will be the final games in the competition prior to the start of the finals.

There are two games at Slade Park and two at Mayhew Oval.

WHERE: Slade Park and Mayhew Oval.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 10am and 1pm starts.

COST: Free to watch.

Golf open day

THE Warwick Golf Club Open Day is on Sunday at the club in Hawker Rd.

All are welcome to play in a medley, four ball, best ball stableford. Teams of two will be formed.

Players can nominate as a team or as individuals to be placed in a team. Nominations at the pro shop or before the start of play on Sunday.

WHERE: Warwick Golf Club.

WHEN: Sunday, shotgun start at midday.

COST: $15 members, $30 for non members.

Ute show

HEAD along to the Stanthorpe Showgrounds on Sunday for the Stanthorpe Ute Show.

Entry is $10 for street ute, chicks, BnS, work, feral, 4x4 and classic ute categories and $5 for local, town and country, best mural, best chicks BnS, best sound system, best dual cab, farm, interstate, P-plate, Holden, Ford, other make, best themed, and loudest 6 and 8-cylinder utes.

Prizes will also be given for best wheels, family ute and most flags.

Nominations close at 11.30am for judging at noon and presentations by about 2.30pm.

For more information, phone Karen on 0429 801 361 or Linda on 0438 620 877.

WHERE: Stanthorpe Showgrounds

WHEN: Sunday, 11.30am

COST: $5-10 for entry; FREE for spectators

Yangan markets

THE Yangan Farmers Markets are on again this weekend and there is no better place to grab a tasty weekend treat. The markets will be held at the Yangan School of Arts on Sunday morning.

Head along to find some sweet treats, fresh produce, bric-a-brac and other great finds.

WHERE: Yangan School of Arts, 7 King St

WHEN: Sunday, 8am to noon

COST: Free

Get in shape

TO HELP promote Healthy Living, WIRAC is running monthly bootcamps for anyone interested.

You don't have to be a member to attend, just register your interest with reception to secure your spot.

The cost is $5 and all proceeds go the WIRAC Swim-a-Thon. This month's theme is Spartan race training.

Phone 4661 7955 to register.

WHERE: WIRAC, Palmerin St

WHEN: Tomorrow, 6.30-7.30am

COST: $5

Dive in at the dam

TAKE a dip at Lake Leslie or Connolly Dam to beat the heat this weekend. Pack your swimmers and sunscreen and head out to a dam.

Whether you're paddling or swimming, a day out on the water is a great way to escape the heatwave.

WHEN: Any day

WHERE: Leslie or Connolly Dam

COST: Free

Orienteering series

SUNDAY will be day 2 of the street orienteering series on the Southern Downs.

There will be a short course for beginners with no streets to cross and 3km, 4km and 6km courses for the more experienced.

The first of three street events was in Warwick last Sunday and the final in the series will be on February 12 at Scots PGC College. All welcome this Sunday to Allora.

WHEN: 4pm Sunday

WHERE: Dalrymple Park, Allora.

COST: $5