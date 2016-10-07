27°
11 things to do this weekend in Warwick

Jonno Colfs
| 7th Oct 2016 7:22 AM
LOCAL ROCK: Sleeping Dogs will be rocking the RSL tomorrow night.
LOCAL ROCK: Sleeping Dogs will be rocking the RSL tomorrow night.

Warwick Cup

TIME to get frocked up, the Warwick Cup is on at Allman PArk tomorrow.

A TAB race meet with seven races on the card.

Food, drink, Fashions on the Field and much more, this is a quintissential country race meet.

WHEN: Tomorrow from 11am

WHERE: Allman Park, Warwick

COST: $20 at the gate, $15 prepaid.

Live music

Warwick covers band, Sleeping Dogs will rock the Warwick Memorial RSL Club tomorrow night.

The five piece will crank out hit after hit spanning five decades.

Wear your dancing shoes.

WHEN: Tomorrow night from 8pm

WHERE: Warwick RSL

Cost: Free

Cowboys Rodeo

IT'S a huge night for the Warwick Cowboys Rugby League Club and one of it's biggest fundraisers for the year.

Come and celebrate a huge season for the club and have a lot of fun watching the pro's and the amateurs tackle the beasts in the ring.

WHEN: Tonight from 5pm

WHERE: Father Ranger Oval

COST: $20 adults, $15 for concession and $8 for kids or a family pass for $50

Mick Brackin competes in the bull ride at the Heritage Week Concretors Bull Ride at the Rodeo Heritage Centre on Friday, April 15.
Mick Brackin competes in the bull ride at the Heritage Week Concretors Bull Ride at the Rodeo Heritage Centre on Friday, April 15.

Rose City Country Markets

IT'S the very last Rose City Country Markets ever.

On Sunday at Australiana Park, the stall holders will gather in that spot for the last time.

Come along and browse the stalls and pick up a treasure.

WHEN: Sunday from 8am

WHERE: Australiana Park

Cost: Free

Top of the World Horse Trail Ride

CLIMB atop your horse and join the three-hour trail ride through the picturesque Killarney Acacia Plateau.

Head along the trail and witness the amazing views down onto the Queensland side of the border.

Trail ride tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for under 18s.

Families cost $100.

The price includes insurance for the day, morning tea and lunch.

Tickets can be purchased by phoning headspace Warwick on 46611999.

WHERE: Wickham Farms, Killarney

WHEN: 8am tomorrow

COST: $40 for adults, $25 for under 18s

Explore beautiful Killarney by horseback.
Explore beautiful Killarney by horseback.

Reflective art workshop

IN this art program you will be guided to explore and reflect on an issue or area of focus of your choosing.

The processes of guided imagery, art making and writing will be used in the creative workshop.

Organisers say this practice can be useful in taking the time to process an area that has remained unresolved or to embrace or explore new aspects of yourself.

Book by calling Catherine on 0401954455.

WHERE: Willi St Studio, Warwick

WHEN: Sunday from 10am

COST: $25

Swim season

WARWICK Swimming club's new season kicks off tonight at 6pm.

New and returning members please be at WIRAC from 5.30pm for registration.

New members are welcome to come and try before joining.

The club offers swimming events over 25m and 50m and welcome beginning swimmers.

Meet a certain time criteria to progress the next level. The club mimics carnival swimming but in a relaxed environment. Phone Neil on 0413401049 for information.

WHERE: WIRAC

WHEN: Tonight

Uber Markets

LESLIE Park will bustle with activity again tomorrow morning as the Uber Markets take centre stage.

Heaps of stalls and fun for the kids as well with jumping castles and face painting.

Fresh products grown by local producers will be available to sample and buy.

This is a great chance to support the local farmers and local businesses.

WHERE: Leslie Park

WHEN: Tomorrow from 10am

COST: Free

parkrun

EVERY Saturday morning at 7am a large band of dedicated walkers and runners heads to Queens Park for a couple of laps of our beautiful Riverwalk.

Before you head down, download the Strava app on your smartphone and join the Daily News running group to help us become the fittest town.

WHEN: Tomorrow from 7am

WHERE: Queens Park, Warwick

COST: Free

Train your puppy

TEACH your puppy some good behaviours with the Dog Obedience Club at the Warwick Showgrounds every Sunday.

This is a great chance for your pooch to socialise and have a play with other dogs.

For more information phone 0407181247.

WHERE: Warwick Showgrounds

WHEN: Sunday 3.30pm

COST: $5

Glengallan tours

VISIT Glengallan Homestead this weekend and tour one of Queensland's oldest and most historic homesteads.

Take in the history and even stop off for some tea and scones.

WHERE: Glengallan Homsetead

WHEN: All weekend

