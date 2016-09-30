18°
11 things to do this weekend on the Southern Downs

Jonno Colfs
| 30th Sep 2016 7:34 AM
REV HEADS: Joshua and Isaac Gale are ready to brave the track.
REV HEADS: Joshua and Isaac Gale are ready to brave the track. Molly Glassey

Wacky racers

BE AT William St near the hospital tomorrow morning for the first annual Wacky Racers downhill billy-cart spectacular.

Heaps of different race categories to cheer on from the little kids to professionals.

If you haven't prepared your own, you can hire one on the day to race your mates - only $15 for unlimited runs.

There will also be food vans, a barbecue and a sausage sizzle.

It all kick off at 9am with racing from 10am.

WHEN: Tomorrow morning

WHERE: William St, Warwick

COST: Free

Eventing

MORGAN Park will be hosting an eventing tournament this weekend.

Over 140 horses and riders will be competing, including Olympian Rebel Morrow.

WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday

WHERE: Morgan Park

COST: Free

Orienteering

OVER 750 orienteers from throughout Australia and overseas will be in Stanthorpe this weekend to take part in the Australian Long and Middle Distance Championships being organised by Orienteering Queensland.

The championships are being conducted in the Amiens section of the Passchendaele State Forest, west of Stanthorpe.

There will be 25 courses offered to cater for all ages and levels of ability, from the under 10s to the over 90s.

Local community groups will be benefiting from the championships with the Amiens School P&C providing the catering at the events, the Dalveen CWA a dinner on the Saturday night, camping in the Stanthorpe Showgrounds and map printing by Stanthorpe Print N Copy.

Graham Buchner from Warwick will be lending his event trailer for the competition.

WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday

WHERE: Passchendale State Forest, Amiens

COST: Free

VW heaven

LESLIE Park will be brimming with VWs of all makes and models tomorrow morning.

The VW Warwick Weekend is happening at Morgan Park but before the racing starts all owners will be showing off their machines for the public to come and check out.

WHEN: Tomorrow from 9am

WHERE: Leslie Park, Warwick

COST: Free

Pet blessing

ST MARK'S Anglican Church will be holding a pet blessing on Sunday.

All creatures great and small - on a leash or caged - and their owners are invited to join with Bishop Cameron and Reverend Rod and the congregation in the St Mark's Hall, to join with St. Francis and his annual pet blessing.

WHEN: Sunday 8.30am

WHERE: St Mark's Anglican Church

COST: Free

Holiday fun

ROSE City Shoppingworld is the place to be today, as the school holidays draw to a close.

There is plenty going on for the kids including Zumba, Twister, board games and a whole lot more.

Every child who partakes in the activities will receive a free swim at WIRAC and go in to the draw to win a new scooter.

WHEN: Today from 10.30am to 1.30pm

WHERE: Rose City Shoppingworld

COST: Free

Leyburn trivia

THE Leyburn State School P&C will be hosting a trivia night fundraiser tonight.

The event will kick off at 6pm at the Royal Hotel Leyburn, and feature six rounds of trivia, raffles, an auction and entrainment for the kids.

Tickets cost $4 per person or $25 for a table of six.

Book by calling Belinda on 0428<TH>310<TH>656.

WHEN: Tonight from 6pm

WHERE: Royal Hotel

COST: $4

Winery jazz

THE famed Caxton Street Jazz Band is heading to the Southern Downs this weekend to perform at Robert Channon Wines.

The Caxton Street Jazz Band is one of Australia's best known jazz bands and its reputation stems from many years playing hot jazz in their own highly entertaining way.

Tickets will be available on the day but bookings can be made by phoning 4683<TH>3260.

WHEN: Tomorrow from 2.30pm

WHERE: Robert Channon Wines, Bradley Ln, Amiens

COST: $25 includes free glass of wine

Parkrun

EVERY Saturday morning at 7am a large band of dedicated walkers and runners heads to Queens Park for a couple of laps of our beautiful Riverwalk.

Before you head down, download the Strava app on your smartphone and join the Daily News running group to help us become the fittest town.

WHEN: Tomorrow from 7am

WHERE: Queens Park, Warwick

COST: Free

Market in Mountains

MORE than 45 stallholders will be selling a range of unique handcrafted items at this weekend's Market in the Mountains.

There will be clothing, knitted items, handbags and a great selection of jewellery for sale.

There's also wonderful range of jams, pickles, honey, cakes, biscuits and much more to grab to eat.

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Stanthorpe Showgrounds

COST: Free

Station birthday

TO celebrate the Tenterfield Railway Station's 130th anniversary, an open day will be held, kicking off at 9.30am tomorrow.

There will be free entry to the museum to see the new exhibits and improvements, birthday cake, activities for the kids and much more.

The station was first opened on October 19, 1886 and was the last NSW station built on the Great Northern Line.

WHEN: Tomorrow from 9.30am

WHERE: Tenterfield Railway Station

COST: Free

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  southern downs, whatson

