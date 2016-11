POLICE have kicked down a toilet door to arrest a young boy in Stanthorpe.

Police were called to the public toilets in Weeroona Park where an 11-year-old boy was allegedly defacing the amenities with spraypaint.

They then had to use force to enter the toilets after the boy locked the door.

He was taken into custody and charged with stealing, graffiti and also assaulting a police officer after he allegedly spat at the officer.