110 days in jail for joy ride through Allora

A TRIP to town on a stolen motorbike turned into three months in a jail cell for a repeat unlicensed driver.

Joshua Jason Watson was taking a trip to IGA Allora when he "ditched the bike in a drain” and was approached by local police.

On inspection, they discovered the 20-year-old man was unlicensed and driving a motorbike that was uninsured, unregistered and stolen, and all while he was on parole.

"He's taken the motorbike for a spin and just not come back,” magistrate Bevan Manthey said.

After Watson was arrested, the motorbike "disappeared” and the owner did not provide a quote of its value to police, therefore was unable to seek restitution.

Magistrate Manthey noted that, despite his young age, Watson was no stranger to the courts.

"He's a persistent offender,” Mr Manthey said.

"He's had the opportunity of rehabilitation.

"And that unlawful use of a motor vehicle is quite serious - it's brazen and a problem in this area.”

The Allora man was jailed in June and given bail on the September 26, after spending 110 days behind bars.

Before being pulled over and arrested in June, Watson was also facing previous unlicensed driving charges.

In court on Thursday, he also pleaded guilty playing Playstation games that were stolen from EB Games.

Watson was sentenced to 15 months jail with immediate release, to be suspended for two years.

"It's a significant sentence but he's put himself there,” Mr Manthey said.

Watson was also disqualified from driving for for six months.