$1.2 million boost for Warwick school

ASSUMPTION College students will soon have new learning spaces, sporting areas, music rooms and industrial workshops, with more than $1.27 million in Federal Government funding announced today.

Member for Maranoa David Litteproud said the funding would ensure students have the necessary infrastructure to allow them to get the most from their time at the school.

"Assumption College was approved $1,271,646 under the Capital Grants Programme to assist the school to improve its infrastructure and build a number of new learning areas and music rooms,” Mr Littleproud said.

"The Liberal National Coalition Government is committed to improve the quality of our school education and ensure regional students are equipped with the skills needed to succeed.”

The money will be used to construct two flexible learning areas, two industrial design technology workshops, one project development room, a maintenance store, covered ITD court; PE covered area; PE store; music practice rooms; music court and associated walkways; and room conversation into music space.

Warwick's Assumption College funding breakdown:

Total project: $3,253,646.

Federal Government funding: $1,271,646.

Non-Federal Government funding: $1,982,000.