12 things to do on the Southern Downs this weekend

The Wuppies perform on stage at a previous Bony Mountain Music Festival.

Bony Mountain Music Festival

It's on again this weekend for the sixth year in a row.

If country music is your thing, then take advantage of this opportunity to support a local festival with some great acts from around the region and beyond.

Where: Follow the signs to Bony Mountain

When: Today from 10am, tomorrow from 9am and Sunday from 10am

Cost: $20 day pass

Dominos BUSHkids Carity Golf Day

They had 120 keen golfers for charity last year and will be hoping for more this year.

Have a round and help a great cause in the process.

Money raised will go towards programs run by BUSHkids.

Where: Warwick Golf Club

When: Sunday from 11.30am

Cost: Call the Warwick Golf Club on 46613664 to book your spot.

Motorcycles at Morgan Park

Over 100 riders from the Motorcycle Sportsmen of Queensland will rev into Warwick this weekend for round four of the Southern Downs Road Race Series.

Where: Morgan Park

When: From 9am Saturday and Sunday

Cost: Free for spectators

Groovy Grannies garage sale

CHAMPION group, the Groovy Grannies, will be hosting a garage sale tomorrow morning to raise money for the St Andrew's Oncology Unit.

The group has built a reputation in the Warwick community for its fundraising efforts over the past four years.

The ladies will be cooking up a delicious breakfast, and offering coffee and tea throughout the day.

Head along and snap up some bargains.

Where: 176 Glen Rd, Warwick

When: Tomorrow from 7am

Cost: Free

Clifton Country Music Stampede

GET on your dancing boots and head north to Clifton for a weekend of country music at its finest.

The festival will feature musicians from across the nation, including Lucky Starr, Evelyn Bury, Graham Rodger and Laura Downing.

Camping is available for those looking to spend the night, with hot showers and toilets for those who like their comforts.

Three-day passes to the festival start at $70 for adults, with daily tickets $25. Kids under 13 free.

Where: Clifton Showgrounds

When: Today, tomorrow and Sunday

Cost: $25-70

Bike ride

HEAD along to the Castles, Cafes and Cabernet bike ride in Stanthorpe.

The half-day, fully guided adventure winds through the the northern end of the Granite Belt through apple orchards, dairy farms and vineyards.

For more information or to make a booking, phone 0405604926.

Where: 28 Leslie Pde, Stanthorpe

When: Tomorrow

Cost: $85

Allora bird watching

ALLORA Landcare Group is teaming up with well-known ecologist Greg Ford to host a wildlife-themed morning at the picturesque Allora Mountain in September. The event will encourage locals to find, identify and learn more about native birds of the area.

The event will showcase the local community's largest natural wildlife habitat, the Allora Mountain Flora and Fauna Reserve which is home to a diverse range of native wildlife, including a number of endangered and vulnerable bird species like the red goshawk and swift parrot.

Participants will learn to identify native birds and improve the management of habitat.

For more information, phone Adele Thomas on 0412007393.

Where: Reservoir picnic area, via Burgess Rd

When: 7am Sunday

Cost: Free

Got Mittens Too

WARWICK'S Peter Osborn became interested in his grandfather's First World War experiences after his uncle sent him a scanned copy of his diary from that time.

He arrived in France in mid-1916 as a sapper with the 13th brigade of the 4th Division Australian Imperial Force and somehow survived, particularly the third battle of Ypres in which his younger brother was killed.

Mr Osborn decided to prepare an installation using sculpture and two dimensional work based on this family story, and you can find the impressive display at Warwick Art Gallery over the weekend.

Where: Warwick Art Gallery

When: Now till October 23

Cost: Free

Confluence: At the Juncture of Ideas and Print

THE other new exhibition at Warwick Art Gallery is set to impress.

Confluence is a collaborative textile landscape that was conceived at a workshop of the same name, facilitated by textile artist Dorothy Haig.

Participating artists experimented with a variety of printmaking techniques transferred to fabric, exploring ideas around outback resilience.

Where: Warwick Art Galley

When: Today and tomorrow

Cost: Free

Get Lost

THE Granite Belt maze is the perfect place to lose the kids and find them again, so take a drive south and check it out.

The 2km maze, located at Glen Niven, is filled with riddles and clues that will guide kids in and back out.

Parents can enjoy peace and quiet at the kiosk, which has tea, coffee and treats.

Where: 364 Old Warwick Rd, Glen Niven

When: Last entries at 4pm

Cost: Adults $12, Children $10

Parkrun

WARWICK parkrun happens rain, hail or shine each Saturday from 7am.

Organisers ask runners, walkers and those pushing a pram to be ready a few minutes beforehand for the 5km event.

There is no charge but new participants are asked to go online and print out a barcode.

Where: Queens Park

When: Tomorrow from 7am

Cost: Free

Train your puppy

TEACH your puppy some good behaviours with the Dog Obedience Club at the Warwick Showgrounds every Sunday.

This great chance for your pooch to socialise and have a play with other dogs.

For more information call 0407181247

Where: Warwick Showgrounds

When: Sunday 3.30pm

Cost: $5