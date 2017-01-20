36°
12 things to do on the Southern Downs this weekend

20th Jan 2017 8:21 AM
RACING: Michael Douglas shows his style in his supercharged LJ Torana in the Six Banger Nationals at the Warwick Dragway.
Seasonal markets

HEAD into the Warwick Art Gallery tomorrow morning from 8am for the freshest of local produce and wares.

The markets have quickly become a must-do for market lovers and will surely bring in the corwds again this weekend.

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery courtyard

WHEN: From 8am to midday

COST: Free to browse

The Seasonal Feast Food, Wine and Farmers Markets will coincide with the Warwick Uber Markets and offer a range of fresh, regional produce.
Drag action

MORGAN Park will rumble to life with the sounds of drag machines this weekend.

The No Prep Kaos is for all types of dragsters from road vehicles to bikes.

Anyone with a street registered vehicle can enter the true street class.

There will be five classes in which drivers can enter

WHERE: Warwick Dragway, Morgan Park

WHEN: 10am to 9pm

COST: Adult spectators $10, children under 13 free

Chow down at The Malt House

AFTER more than 12 months of anticipation, speculation and plenty of perspiration, Warwick's most talked about development is complete.

The Malt House has opened its doors, to the delight of residents who have long been awaiting its mouth-watering arrival.

So, get on down there for lunch or dinner this weekend and try the succulent ribs, $15 burgers and tap beer for yourself.

WHERE: The Malt House, Corner of Guy and Wood Sts

WHEN: Open from 11am

COST: Prices vary

The rooftop bar at The Malt House.
Market in the Mountains

THE iconic Stanthorpe Market in the Mountains will take place this Sunday from 8am to noon.

More than 45 stallholders sell a range of unique handcrafted items.

Leather belts and bags, clothing, knitted items, plants, candles, soap, and a great selection of handcrafted jewellery handcrafted pieces.

There's a wonderful range of jams, pickles, honey, cakes, biscuits and much more. Also check out the seasonal fruit and vegetables.

WHERE: Exhibition Pavilion Stanthorpe Showgrounds

WHEN: 8am to noon

COST: Free

Warwick parkrun

IF it's Saturday, there will be a parkrun in Warwick and this weekend will be no exception.

All new participants need to print out a barcode from the parkrun website, which will allow them to obtain their times after each event and compare with their bests.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 7am

WHERE: Queens Park, down from rugby union field

COST: Free to enter, bring barcode

Spot of tea

THE Grafton Rose Bed and Breakfast hosts a Devonshire tea every Sunday.

What better way to relax and enjoy the beautiful surrounds of a historic residence.

Gluten-free products are available. Phone 4667<TH>0151 to book your spot.

WHEN: Sunday from 10am-noon

WHERE: Grafton Rose,<QL> 134 Grafton St

COST: $12

Social golf is on

ANYONE with the slightest interest in golf can turn up at the Warwick Golf Club any day to hit off for a round.

There are different charges for nine and 18 holes.

Bookings from 8am each day at the pro shop or information from the shop on 4661<TH>3664.

WHEN: Any day

WHERE: Warwick Golf Club, Hawker Rd

COST: $20 for nine holes and $30 for 18 holes for non members. Games are covered by membership fee, but a $2 water levy is required.

Dive in at the dam

TAKE a dip at Lake Leslie or Connolly Dam to beat the heat this weekend.

Pack your swimmers and sunscreen and head out to Leslie Dam.

Whether you're paddling or swimming, a day out on the water is a great way to escape the heatwave.

WHEN: Any day

WHERE: via Connolly Dam Rd, or Saddledam Rd

COST: Free

Becky Smith shared this snap of her son out on the water at Leslie Dam.
Take a drive

WITH all the gorgeous country around, maybe it's time to jump in the car and take a drive out to Yangan, Tannymorel and Killarney.

You could head up to Queen Mary Falls and feed the birds at the kiosk, or head out to Allora and see the sunflowers.

Take along a picnic and enjoy some family time in the Sunshine.

WHEN: Any day

WHERE: Wherever you choose

COST: Free

Marvel at art

TAKE full advantage of the wonderful art galleries around the region.

At Warwick Art Gallery, artists Fiona Rafferty and Frances Smith commemorate the centenary of the birth of Australian writer, poet and activist Judith Wright in Reminiscence.

If you're feeling more adventurous, take a drive to Stanthorpe and Killarney galleries.

WHEN: Today 10am-4pm, tomorrow or Sunday 10am-1pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, Albion St

COST: Free

Killarney meet and greet

THE Killarney Cutters meet and greet will be at the Killarney Hotel tomorrow at 1-4pm.

The club plays in the Border Rugby League and will field a men's team in A grade this season.

WHEN: Tomorrow 1-4pm. SAT

WHERE: Killarney Hotel.

COST: Some drinks and food supplied free to prospective players.

Cricket carnival

THE annual Warwick Australia Day Cricket Carnival will be played this weekend.

Thirty teams have nominated from across south Queensland and northern New South Wales.

WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday.

WHERE: Warwick, Killarney, Maryvale, Yangan and Allora grounds. Main grand final at Slade Park at 1.30pm.

COST: Free to watch

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  events southern downs whatson

12 things to do on the Southern Downs this weekend

