12 things to do this weekend on the Southern Downs

30th Dec 2016 8:09 AM
GREAT ATMOSPHERE: The New Year's Eve Spectacular fireworks display launched from the Burnett Traffic Bridge. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
GREAT ATMOSPHERE: The New Year's Eve Spectacular fireworks display launched from the Burnett Traffic Bridge. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Sawmill tour

TODAY might be your only chance to check out one of the region's greatest living legends in action.

Ralph Affleck will charm all with his experience and devotion to the Killarney timber industry, as he leads the Killarney Sawmill Tour.

The morning kicks off at 10.30am and will go right through until the afternoon, featuring the must-see tour by Mr Affleck.

Lunch is included in the price.

It's not too late to book; phone Tony Pearson on 0407140949.

WHERE: Killarney and District Historical Society at 27 Willow Street, Killarney

WHEN: Today from 10.30am

COST: $50

Live music

SATURDAY night you can catch live music at the Sandy Creek Pub, The Criterion and the Warwick RSL.

Grab some mates and you dancing shoes and head out to see the new year in with a boogie.

WHERE: Various venues

WHEN: Tomorrow night

COST: Free

New Year's rodeo

THE Warwick showgrounds will light up tomorrow night with fireworks and some of the best rodeo action in town.

Take the kids and give them a great all-round experience of Warwick on New Year's Eve.

WHERE: Warwick showgrounds

WHEN: Tomorrow night

COST: Adults $20, kids under 14 free

NYE in Allora

YOU don't have to venture far to bring in the New Year with a bang, with Allora hosting fireworks and entertainment for the kids.

The NYE Family Fun Night will kick off at 6pm at the Allora Showgrounds, and feature a BBQ feed, coffee van, live entertainment, snow cones, fairy floss, ice cream van and a movie for the kids.

The movie will show from 6.30pm, there'll also be a free jumping castle for the kids and the fireworks will thrill the crowds from 8pm.

WHERE: Allora Showgrounds

WHEN: Tomorrow from 6pm

COST: Adults $7, under 16 free

NYE Steele's Rodeo

ALL you budding bull riders (and spectators) chuck on your Akubras and get down to the showgrounds for the wildest New Year's event in town.

Steele's Bakery New Year's Eve Rodeo will kick off at midday, with all the rodeo action expected to start at 4pm.

Be sure to check out the new brumby catch, pony buckjump and the Australian Station Buckjump champtionships.

Adults cost $20 and kids under 14 are free.

WHERE: Warwick showgrounds

WHEN: Tomorrow from midday

COST: Adults $20, kids under 14 free

Open mic

UNLEASH your inner-Madonna or Michael Bolton and hit the stage at the Ballandean Tavern.

Impress the crowds with your Jimmy Barnes impression that gets better as the night wears on or just kick back and watch others impress the crowds, or otherwise.

Open mic night will see the New Year in, and you could be the one blasting your vocals at 11.59pm.

WHERE: Ballandean Tavern, St Judes Ln, Ballandean

WHEN: 8pm to 12pm

COST: Free

Beach Party in Stanthorpe

GRAB your togs and see in the new year beach party style at Stanthorpe's Beach to Bush party tomorrow night.

Food, fireworks, drinks and lots of fun for the whole family.

WHERE: Stanthorpe showgrounds

WHEN: Tomorrow night

COST: Adults $15, kids 5-18 $10 and kids under 5 free.

Live music

BRING in the new year with some country beats not a stone's throw from the Stanthorpe CBD.

The Country Club Pub will have David and Sarah Hume playing live music from 7.30pm until midnight at the bar.

Phone 46811033 for more information.

WHERE: The Country Club Pub, 26 Maryland St, Stanthorpe

WHEN: Tomorrow from 7.30pm

COST: Free

Take in a movie

HEAD to the cinemas to catch one of the huge Boxing Day releases.

Everyone is raving about the new Star Wars film Rogue One.

Even if you're not a fan, this could be the one that changes your mind.

Heaps of kids options to choose from as well, such as Moana and Trolls.

WHERE: Warwick Twin Cinema

WHEN: All weekend

COST: Kids $8, Conc $9, Adults $11

New Year at home

IT'S going to be hot, so drag out the deckchairs and a sprinkler, invite the friends around for a barbecue and some backyard cricket.

Fill the esky with ice and some cold beverages and kick back under the stars with your favourite tunes on the stereo.

WHERE: Your place

WHEN: Whenever you like

COST: The price of refreshments

Country drive

HOW much of the local region have you explored?

With all the gorgeous country around, maybe it's time to jump in the car and take a drive out to Yangan, Tannymorel and Killarney.

You could head up to Queen Mary Falls and feed the birds at the kiosk, or take on the river crossings at Cambanoora Gorge.

Just make sure your vehicle is up to it.

Don't take the Yaris.

And given the extreme heat forecast this weekend, those mountain rainforests will probably be the perfect spot to be.

WHEN: All weekend

WHERE: Let Google Maps decide

COST: Just the fuel

Find a waterhole

THERE are plenty around, you just need to know where to look.

Here in Warwick, there's a hundred places to cool down along the Condamine River.

Just be careful and check the waters for submerged logs every time before you jump in.

Find one of the many creeks around the region or head out to the dam with the family and stay cool in the water.

Don't forget your sunscreen though, or better yet wear protective clothing because it's going to be hot, hot, hot.

WHEN: All weekend

WHERE: Any of these spots

COST: Free

Sometimes people do the darnedest things.

