13 nicknames Warwick just can't let go of

WHAT'S IN A NAME? To some, the Condamine Sports Club will always as The Langham.

OVER the years, names of places change, businesses close and landmarks get updated, but that doesn't mean we give up on the names we've always known them by.

Here are 12 nicknames Warwick simply refuses to let go of.

The Bacon Factory

It's been John Dee for years, but that means little to locals who've grown up with the bacon factory.

After all this time, it's still called the bacon factory.

John Dee has always been referred to as the bacon factory. Jonno Colfs

The Black Bridge

In the 1980s the bridge over the railway line between Willi St and Pratten St was actually black, but again, upgrades and refurbishments saw it modernised many years ago.

If someone says they live at the western end of Pratten St, it's pretty common to hear, "Oh, near the Black Bridge?"

The Black Bridge hasn't been black for many years. Jonno Colfs

The old KFC building

In the 1980s and 1990s Warwick's first fast food chain store stood proudly on the corner of Wood and Guy Sts, and when it came to town it was a sign of a small country town joining the future.

After KFC moved to its current home in Albion St, the site became home to Warwick's Famous Pie Shop and more recently The Malt House. But to many who were around at the time, it will always be the old KFC building.

The Malt House has recently opened up in "the old KFC building". Jonno Colfs

Dome Deli

The Dome Deli, now Cafe Jacqui's, was always a sign that you were back home after a weekend at the coast.

Its distinctive coloured glass dome was something of an architectural revelation when built in the mid-1980s.

It housed a bakery originally and then lay empty for a while until current owner Jacqui Dwan took over in 2008.

To the older generations it's still known as the Dome Deli.

The Dome Deli is now Cafe Jacqui's. Jonno Colfs

The Langham/ Sporties

The Condamine Sports Club, formerly the Langham, has been a fixture in Palmerin St for decades and once housed Warwick's only nightclub.

These days it continues to be a popular pub but to many, it will always be the Langham. To others - those with fond memories of the nightclub days - it will always be the Sporties.

Deighton's Motors

The now empty building on the corner of Guy and Grafton Sts most recently housed TFS Warwick.

It's been empty for about six months while owners search for a new tenant, but they'll struggle to stop people referring to the building as Deighton's, the car dealership that stood there for decades.

Matilda service station

This favourite Warwick service station has only this year changed its name and branding to become a Puma service station, but we predict people will struggle to let go of the Matilda.

Koreman's service station

Another Warwick icon, Koreman's servo on Wood St, has been in the same spot since the 1940s.

When the site was upgraded about seven years ago it simply became a BP but to this day stubborn locals refer to the business as Koreman's and everyone knows what they're talking about.

The Wood St BP is still known as Koreman's. Jonno Colfs

Sheeran's service station

Now a Caltex service station, the business on the corner of Wallace and Locke Sts across from the hospital was owned by and named after the Sheerans for many years and locals still refer to the site as Sheerans.

Christian Brothers

Now we're going way back, because St Mary's upper campus has been known as St Mary's for a long time, at least 40 years, but believe it or not, there are still some out there who refer to the school as the Christian Brothers, as it was originally known.

Now that is old school.

St Mary's Upper campus.Some old-timers still refer to it as the Christian Brothers. Jonno Colfs

Slade

In the 1970s, 80s and 90s Slade School ruled the top of Weewondilla hill until it folded. Years later the Warwick Christian College moved in, but it'll still be Slade to generations.

Warwick Christian College campus will always be remembered as Slade. Jonno Colfs

The Nash

It's been O'Mahonys for years, but many still know the grand old colonial-style pub opposite the Warwick Railway Station as the Nash. It was originally know as the National Hotel and was a thriving pub in the heyday of the railway station in Warwick.

O'Mahony's Hotel, known affectionately by a play on its former name, The Nash. Jonno Colfs

Jack the Slasher

Now it's a huge empty room, but in the 1980s and 1990s Jack the Slasher was the bustling supermarket where the now Harvey Norman Centre now stands.

Also on the block was a chicken shop with some of the best chips and gravy available.

Jack the Slasher is long gone but the name still remains.