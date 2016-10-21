13 things to do on the Southern Downs this weekend

Darcy Meek (left) is the early leader in parkrun on Saturday before being first man home. Photo Gerard Walsh / Warwick Daily News

Country music

TONIGHT at the RSL check out two of Australian country music's brightest stars.

Seleen McAlister will kick off the show followed by Drew McAlister.

WHEN: Tonight from 7.15pm

WHERE: Kings Theatre, Warwick RSL Memorial Club

COST: $30

Heavy horse day

THE major annual fundraiser is on again this weekend and Mick Bradford has lined up some great old-world treats.

An eight bullock team will be giving a demonstration and the heavy horses will do their thing as well.

Heaps of stalls, food and goodies for all who come along.

WHEN: Sunday from 9am

WHERE: 122 Swanfels Road, Yangan

COST: $10

Billycart action

WALLANGARRA is going to come alive tomorrow with some cross-border billy carting action.

Hosted by both the Wallangarra and Jennings communities, the event will kick-off from 8.30am.

There's a host of races on, including the Mayoral Challenge between the Southern Downs and Tenterfield councils, the border 1000 and a celebrity race.

There are two $500 prizes up for grabs in the Border 1000.

WHEN: Tomorrow from 8.30am.

WHERE: Wallangarra.

COST: Free to watch.

Seasonal markets

THE fresh and fantastic Seasonal Feast markets are on in Stanthorpe today from 8am in the Farley St Piazza.

You can expect all the local produce and fresh breads, honeys and other goodies that you've become accustomed to at these markets. If you've not yet checked them out do yourself a favour and head down and grab yourself some beautiful local produce.

WHEN: Today from 8am.

WHERE: Farley Street Piazza, Stanthorpe.

COST: Free, but take your wallet for the fresh goodies.

Movie event

FOR a movie event all about body image and the global epidemic it has become, head along to the Queensland College of Wine and Tourism tonight from 6.30pm.

The event costs $15 per ticket and is being hosted by Total Balanace Health and Fitness.

WHEN: Tonight from 6.30pm.

WHERE: Queensland College of Wine and Tourism.

COST: $15.

Condamine Cup

THIS weekend will see the eight sides in the Warwick Cricket Association clash for round four of the Condamine Cup.

On Saturday from 12.15pm Wheatvale will take on Inglewood at Slade Park with David Littleproud unfortunately out due to parliamentary duties.

At the same time Colts will take on Allora Rascals at Allora

and Sovereign will be up against the Redbacks at Queens Park.

On Sunday from 10.15am Maryvale is up against Allora at Slade Park.

WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday.

WHERE: Various cricket grounds.

COST: Free to cheer on.

Parkrun

IT'S on every Saturday morning from 7am at Queens Park and is almost a religion for some runners. You don't have to run either, you can walk or walk your dog, jog, chat, meander, saunter, whatever you like.

WHEN: Tomorrow from 7am.

WHERE: Queens Park.

COST: Free.

Campdraft

THE Downs Polo Association's annual Allora Polo Campdraft is on this weekend.

There are a heap of different events happening over the two days and it's a load of fun for the whole family.

There'll also be food outlets and bar facilities available.

If you want more information phone Jason Denny on 0448612799 or reach him at jason.denny@ blacktoyota.com.au.

WHEN: Tomorrow from 8am and Sunday from 6am.

WHERE: Allora Showgrounds.

COST: Free to watch.

St Pat's fete

A FAMILY favourite every year is the St Patrick's Parish Fete.

The annual fete will feature stalls aplenty including plants, the traditional bottle stall, cakes and sweets, tea/coffee and desserts along with a barbecue and the popular licensed bar.

There are competitions galore, entertainment for everyone and more awesome stall than you can poke a stick at.

WHEN: Tonight from 5pm.

WHERE: St Patrick's School, Allora.

COST: Free.

Swim carnival

THE Warwick Swimming Club will host 163 swimmers and their support teams at the McNamara Swimming Carnival at WIRAC on Sunday. Swimmers will come from as far as Nerang, Kyogle, Dalby and Goondiwindi. The host club Warwick will have 40 swimmers competing, twice as many as last year.

WHEN: Sunday, first event at 9am.

WHERE: WIRAC.

COST: Free to watch.

Junior cricket

IF you want to watch a bit of cricket or there is a child, 15 years or under, in your family, head on down to one of the three venues for Warwick junior cricket tomorrow.

Players are still welcome to join up and can turn up tomorrow and get a game.

WHEN: Tomorrow from 9am.

WHERE: Glennie Heights State School, Warwick East State School and Queens Park.

COST: Free to watch.

Drag Week

DRAG racing fans can be part of Drag Week today at Warwick Raceway.

WHEN: Today, racing with 40 cars, 6-9pm.

WHERE: Warwick Dragway.

COST: Free.

Clifton races

THE annual Clifton Cup race meeting will be held at the Clifton Racecourse tomorrow. There are 61 starters for the meeting.

WHEN: Tomorrow, gates open at 11am, first of five races at 1.35pm.

WHERE: Clifton Racecourse.

COST: $10 entry (adults), pensioners $5, under 15 free.