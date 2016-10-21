26°
News

13 things to do on the Southern Downs this weekend

Jonno Colfs
| 21st Oct 2016 7:37 AM
Darcy Meek (left) is the early leader in parkrun on Saturday before being first man home. Photo Gerard Walsh / Warwick Daily News
Darcy Meek (left) is the early leader in parkrun on Saturday before being first man home. Photo Gerard Walsh / Warwick Daily News Gerard Walsh

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Country music

TONIGHT at the RSL check out two of Australian country music's brightest stars.

Seleen McAlister will kick off the show followed by Drew McAlister.

WHEN: Tonight from 7.15pm

WHERE: Kings Theatre, Warwick RSL Memorial Club

COST: $30

Heavy horse day

THE major annual fundraiser is on again this weekend and Mick Bradford has lined up some great old-world treats.

An eight bullock team will be giving a demonstration and the heavy horses will do their thing as well.

Heaps of stalls, food and goodies for all who come along.

WHEN: Sunday from 9am

WHERE: 122 Swanfels Road, Yangan

COST: $10

Billycart action

WALLANGARRA is going to come alive tomorrow with some cross-border billy carting action.

Hosted by both the Wallangarra and Jennings communities, the event will kick-off from 8.30am.

There's a host of races on, including the Mayoral Challenge between the Southern Downs and Tenterfield councils, the border 1000 and a celebrity race.

There are two $500 prizes up for grabs in the Border 1000.

WHEN: Tomorrow from 8.30am.

WHERE: Wallangarra.

COST: Free to watch.

Seasonal markets

THE fresh and fantastic Seasonal Feast markets are on in Stanthorpe today from 8am in the Farley St Piazza.

You can expect all the local produce and fresh breads, honeys and other goodies that you've become accustomed to at these markets. If you've not yet checked them out do yourself a favour and head down and grab yourself some beautiful local produce.

WHEN: Today from 8am.

WHERE: Farley Street Piazza, Stanthorpe.

COST: Free, but take your wallet for the fresh goodies.

Movie event

FOR a movie event all about body image and the global epidemic it has become, head along to the Queensland College of Wine and Tourism tonight from 6.30pm.

The event costs $15 per ticket and is being hosted by Total Balanace Health and Fitness.

WHEN: Tonight from 6.30pm.

WHERE: Queensland College of Wine and Tourism.

COST: $15.

Condamine Cup

THIS weekend will see the eight sides in the Warwick Cricket Association clash for round four of the Condamine Cup.

On Saturday from 12.15pm Wheatvale will take on Inglewood at Slade Park with David Littleproud unfortunately out due to parliamentary duties.

At the same time Colts will take on Allora Rascals at Allora

and Sovereign will be up against the Redbacks at Queens Park.

On Sunday from 10.15am Maryvale is up against Allora at Slade Park.

WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday.

WHERE: Various cricket grounds.

COST: Free to cheer on.

Parkrun

IT'S on every Saturday morning from 7am at Queens Park and is almost a religion for some runners. You don't have to run either, you can walk or walk your dog, jog, chat, meander, saunter, whatever you like.

WHEN: Tomorrow from 7am.

WHERE: Queens Park.

COST: Free.

Campdraft

THE Downs Polo Association's annual Allora Polo Campdraft is on this weekend.

There are a heap of different events happening over the two days and it's a load of fun for the whole family.

There'll also be food outlets and bar facilities available.

If you want more information phone Jason Denny on 0448612799 or reach him at jason.denny@ blacktoyota.com.au.

WHEN: Tomorrow from 8am and Sunday from 6am.

WHERE: Allora Showgrounds.

COST: Free to watch.

St Pat's fete

A FAMILY favourite every year is the St Patrick's Parish Fete.

The annual fete will feature stalls aplenty including plants, the traditional bottle stall, cakes and sweets, tea/coffee and desserts along with a barbecue and the popular licensed bar.

There are competitions galore, entertainment for everyone and more awesome stall than you can poke a stick at.

WHEN: Tonight from 5pm.

WHERE: St Patrick's School, Allora.

COST: Free.

Swim carnival

THE Warwick Swimming Club will host 163 swimmers and their support teams at the McNamara Swimming Carnival at WIRAC on Sunday. Swimmers will come from as far as Nerang, Kyogle, Dalby and Goondiwindi. The host club Warwick will have 40 swimmers competing, twice as many as last year.

WHEN: Sunday, first event at 9am.

WHERE: WIRAC.

COST: Free to watch.

Junior cricket

IF you want to watch a bit of cricket or there is a child, 15 years or under, in your family, head on down to one of the three venues for Warwick junior cricket tomorrow.

Players are still welcome to join up and can turn up tomorrow and get a game.

WHEN: Tomorrow from 9am.

WHERE: Glennie Heights State School, Warwick East State School and Queens Park.

COST: Free to watch.

Drag Week

DRAG racing fans can be part of Drag Week today at Warwick Raceway.

WHEN: Today, racing with 40 cars, 6-9pm.

WHERE: Warwick Dragway.

COST: Free.

Clifton races

THE annual Clifton Cup race meeting will be held at the Clifton Racecourse tomorrow. There are 61 starters for the meeting.

WHEN: Tomorrow, gates open at 11am, first of five races at 1.35pm.

WHERE: Clifton Racecourse.

COST: $10 entry (adults), pensioners $5, under 15 free.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  southern downs whatson

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive multi-million dollar development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

Killarney business nominated for family-friendly tourism

HARD WORK: Killarney View Cabins and Caravan Park owners Trudy and Gary Grant are eagerly awaiting the outcome of their Queensland Tourism Award nomination to be announced November 11.

Killarney View Cabins has been nominated for a major tourism award.

13 things to do on the Southern Downs this weekend

Darcy Meek (left) is the early leader in parkrun on Saturday before being first man home. Photo Gerard Walsh / Warwick Daily News

Here's a list of 13 things to do this weekend.

Qld abortion law changes attract 2400 submissions

Abortion is still a hot topic in Queensland

More than 2400 submissions made on Qld abortion laws

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

13 things to do on the Southern Downs this weekend

Darcy Meek (left) is the early leader in parkrun on Saturday before being first man home. Photo Gerard Walsh / Warwick Daily News

Here's a list of 13 things to do this weekend.

Boot Scootin' charity event kicks out the Black Dog

COMMUNITY EFFORT: Musician Jared Porter has come on board to perform at Bubbles Barbierato's Boot Scootin' Black Dog Charity Auction on Monday night.

Boot Scootin' Black Dog Charity Auction to kick off Rodeo Week.

Warwick swimming carnival attracts 163 competitors

Ella Briggs in backstroke at the Warwick Swimming Club championships last season. She will compete on Sunday.

Warwick carnival attracts 163 swimmers

Cathriona White's mother claims to have Jim Carrey's results

Cathriona White's mother claims to have Jim Carrey's results

CATHRIONA White's mother claims she has positive blood test results that prove Jim Carrey knew he had STDs.

The Koi Boys are back with more covers and original songs

Former Voice contestants The Koi Boys have signed with Universal Music.

THE Voice favourites release their debut album today.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E10 - hometown visits

Georgia Love in a scene from season two episode 10 of The Bachelorette.

Georgia meets the families of her four beaus tonight.

The Bachelorette: Courtney too slow for Georgia's love train

Courtney Dober in a scene from The Bachelorette.

FORMER favourite eliminated after introducing Georgia to his family.

Singing ex-diplomat brings Afghanistan war to life

Folk singer Fred Smith's concert draws on his experience as a diplomat in Afghanistan.

Fred Smith's regional Queensland tour focuses on the Afghanistan war

Shaynna'a blazing a stylish trail on television

Shaynna Blaze hosts the new TV show Deadline Design.

SHE'S the designer with no less than three shows on ours screens.

Ciara felt "empowered" after losing her baby weight

Ciara

The 'I Bet' hitmaker was glad to drop the 60 pounds

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

Great Investment

31 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This neat 3 bedroom home in Glennie Heights is handy to Schools, Golf Course and walking distance to the John Dee factory. It's location has made it a great...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

Main Street Value!

56a Palmerin Street, Warwick 4370

Commercial 145m2 of retail or professional offices on the main street opposite new ... $360,000

145m2 of retail or professional offices on the main street opposite new entry to Rose City Shopping Centre. Large open plan area at front with office...

Surprisingly Spacious

16 Coulsell Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac walking distance to golf course is this well presented four bedroom home. Features include a spacious air conditioned open...

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

Quality Home on Two Acres

8 Condavale Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 3 2 $687,000

4 bedrooms ensuite off main & spacious double entry walk through robe* two way bathroom between two other bedrooms* media room *separate formal lounge * spacious...

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Close to School &amp; Shops

23 Douglas Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $279,000

3 bedrooms *ensuite * separate lounge *kitchen-meals * spacious laundry with two built-in cupboards * deck with views to hills * double lockup garage * storage...

Perfect Family Home

58 Flynn Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 $320,000

Situated in a quiet pocket of Cinema Heights is this wonderful four bedroom, two bathroom property with attached single lock-up garage. Perfect for the first home...

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

SEQ is the 'greatest market': property guru John McGrath

SPEAKER: John McGrath of McGrath Estate Agents is today's guest speaker at the Better Business Breakfast.

SEQ is the "greatest" real estate market, says property guru.