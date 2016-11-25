16 Days of Activism starts today at the Warwick RSL

Warwick Memorial RSL branch manager Jo Schwenke and Zonta Club of Warwick president Jacinta Fromm with the orange lady, who will be at the RSL today.

THE Zonta Club of Warwick are taking a stand against gender-based violence.

For the next 16 days they will be raising awareness of their fight to end violence against women in this community and around the world.

Zonta Club of Warwick has engaged local workplaces, businesses and clubs to participate in the 16 Days of Activism.

The Warwick Men's Shed has made an orange lady and this will be displayed at different location every day for 16 days.

Today the orange lady is at the Warwick RSL Club.

If you see her, stop and take a moment to grab a pamphlet and take your own stand against violence against women.