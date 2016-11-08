200 years of familial stories

A WARWICK woman has written a book chronicling her family's history and she already has 80 orders for the finished manuscript.

Jan Buchbach said these were all from family members.

"Mind you, I added up all the descendants of my grandparents and it totalled 300," she said.

The exceptionally detailed history of the Cunneen family in Queensland begins with a John Cunneen from County Clare in Ireland.

"He was 40 years old and had eight children, all under the age of 10," Mrs Buchbach said.

"He was convicted of stealing a sheep and sent to Australia as a convict in 1818.

"Two of the children died after he left but somehow his wife and remaining six children managed to find their way to Australia in 1820.

"They landed in Sydney and she had to find her own way to Brisbane, with all the kids."

Mrs Buchbach said her fascination with the history of the family initially came from her grandfather.

"He was always telling me stories," she said.

"Over the years, I gathered everything I could from relatives and eventually started to compile it all.

"The idea for the book came when I realised 2018 would be the 200th anniversary of the Cunneen family in Australia."

The book holds a distinct Warwick connection as the Lister and Lomas families form a part of the large family tree.

Mrs Buchbach said she became absorbed in the process of digging up the history.

"What really interested me about it all was coming down through the generations and seeing all the professionals that have emerged: writer, poets, doctors, lawyers, journalists and even a mayor."