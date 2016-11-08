33°
News

200 years of familial stories

Jonno Colfs
| 8th Nov 2016 3:02 PM
FAMILY TIES: Jan Buchbach with a life of collecting family stories.
FAMILY TIES: Jan Buchbach with a life of collecting family stories. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A WARWICK woman has written a book chronicling her family's history and she already has 80 orders for the finished manuscript.

Jan Buchbach said these were all from family members.

"Mind you, I added up all the descendants of my grandparents and it totalled 300," she said.

The exceptionally detailed history of the Cunneen family in Queensland begins with a John Cunneen from County Clare in Ireland.

"He was 40 years old and had eight children, all under the age of 10," Mrs Buchbach said.

"He was convicted of stealing a sheep and sent to Australia as a convict in 1818.

"Two of the children died after he left but somehow his wife and remaining six children managed to find their way to Australia in 1820.

"They landed in Sydney and she had to find her own way to Brisbane, with all the kids."

Mrs Buchbach said her fascination with the history of the family initially came from her grandfather.

"He was always telling me stories," she said.

"Over the years, I gathered everything I could from relatives and eventually started to compile it all.

"The idea for the book came when I realised 2018 would be the 200th anniversary of the Cunneen family in Australia."

The book holds a distinct Warwick connection as the Lister and Lomas families form a part of the large family tree.

Mrs Buchbach said she became absorbed in the process of digging up the history.

"What really interested me about it all was coming down through the generations and seeing all the professionals that have emerged: writer, poets, doctors, lawyers, journalists and even a mayor."

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  family history warwick

Beloved philanthropist Fred Hyde dies

Beloved philanthropist Fred Hyde dies

Warwick community to mourn the loss of war veteran and lifelong charity worker Fred Hyde

McCulkin trial: Husband ‘beat’ victim, court hears

ALLEGED murder victim was a victim of domestic violence

Young Southern Downs veteran looks back on service

MILITARY MAN: Tim Keogh has swapped working in the military for a life closer to his family.

Swapping military time for family life

200 years of familial stories

FAMILY TIES: Jan Buchbach with a life of collecting family stories.

WARWICK woman has written a book chronicling her family's history.

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Goods shed markets a great success - concert still to come

Peter Tobin, Peter Gregory and Bob Amos are upbeat about the success of the first markets in the Warwick Railway Station Goods Shed.

Southern Downs Steam Railway committee delighted with markets

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Karara sheep dog trial on from today to Sunday

KARARA BOUND: Geoff Gibson and dog Gibsons Liz in the open event at Tara this year.

Karara Sheep Dog Trials on for three days

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Little Mix 'stole' because they thought everything was free

Little Mix were once accused of stealing lamb shanks.

Melissa Joan Hart's 'mom guilt'

Melissa Joan Hart feels guilty she is not being a good mother

Kelle Bryan can't touch her children because of lupus

Kelle Bryan's lupus means she is unable to "touch" her children

Jolie set to fights Pitt's bid for joint custody

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie has vowed not to give Brad Pitt joint custody

“Insane and racist”: Offshore detention like Trump's wall

“Anything can seem sane in comparison,” she said.

3D printing hooks up with simulation game

CQUniversity Dr Michael Cowling spent six months in the USA, working at the cutting-edge of augmented reality and 3D printing with Josh and Karen Tanenbaum, from the Transformative Play Lab at University of California Irvine.

CQUniversity researcher has returned from six months in the USA

Hobby Farm with Income

Warwick 4370

3 1 4 $ 349,000

Here's a great opportunity for an animal lover who wants an income. Comfortable three bedroom timber home has a separate lounge, dining, and multiple sitting areas...

1940m2 Building Block with 15mx7m Colorbond Shed

23 Oak Street, Tannymorel 4372

Residential Land 0 0 3 $92,000

This property is located in the picturesque township of Tannymorel 1940m2 building site with excellent rural outlook 15m x 7m colorbond shed with power connected...

Good Investment

1 Crawford Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 255,000

Tranquil garden setting for this lovely 3 bedroom timber home on a 607 m corner block close to school, childcare, shops and hospital. Larger sized bedrooms have...

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 250,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Prime Position

Warwick 4370

House 3 1 3 $ 197,000

Big 1012 m backyard, Chamferboard 3 bedrooms plus office and lovely kitchen has ample bench space. All this house needs is a family to make it a home. Vinyl...

Size And Views Will Surprise

140 Percy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 3 $289,000

This high set home is on a large block with a fantastic rural outlook across to the racecourse and only blocks to the town centre. The home features 3 bedrooms...

Rural 6 Acres

Dalveen 4374

Rural 0 0 $ 69,000

Want a country escape for the weekend? Or just like being out on the land with no neighbours in sight. Here is a 6 acre or 2.39 Hectare block with a stock dam and...

&quot;Sherwin&quot; - Rural Lifestyle

15602 Cunningham Highway, Cunningham 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 155,000

Only a 15 minute drive, 20K to the west of Warwick. Power to the 10.5 Ha, 26 acres, gently rolling lifestyle acreage rural block which is fully fenced fronting a...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick

47 Furness Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

This excellent value 3 bedroom brick home situated close to hospital, school and TAFE College. All bedrooms with built-ins, modern kitchen, dining and lounge with...

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!