4 things you can't miss this week

Winners Stunned Mullets and runners-up Marbuck's XI after the final of the Condamine Sports Club Australia Day Cricket Carnival. Photo Gerard Walsh / Warwick Daily News

Australia Day Cricket Carnival

EVERYWHERE you look this weekend, you'll see the colour and the spectacle that is the Australia Day Cricket Carnival.

Now a Warwick institution, and an eagerly anticipated event, the carnival has been a part of Warwick's sporting calendar for more than 20 years and has grown remarkably over that time.

This year, 30 teams will take part in the two-day carnival, with teams and players coming from all over the state and northern NSW to be involved.

Many teams are named in memoriam for past players and friends no longer with us, and this reverence adds to the camaraderie and fun of the tournament.

Seasonal Feast Market

THE Seasonal Feast Markets will return to their home at the Warwick Art Gallery for their first outing of 2017 from 8am to noon on Saturday. This is a chance to stock up on fresh local produce including honey, meat, fruit and veg and more. For details on this and more weekend events, see Friday's Warwick Daily News.

The Seasonal Feast Food, Wine and Farmers Markets will coincide with the Warwick Uber Markets and offer a range of fresh, regional produce. Photo Contributed Contributed

Yangan Farmer's Market

YANGAN has added a thriving new market to the list of weekend events in the region with the successful Yangan Farmer's Market.

It happens every Sunday at the School of Arts in King St from 8am to noon and a large range of fresh local goodies and handmade treasures are on offer.

CLEAN AND CREATIVE: Joanne Scanlon selling her colourful handmade soaps at the Yangan Markets. Sophie Lester

The Dance Centre enrolement day

THE Dance Centre Warwick is the leading dance studio in town and has upheld a reputation for the high degree of ability and performance skill of its students. This Saturday the school will hold an enrolment day at their headquarters in Westside Shopping Centre from 9am to 4pm. More in Friday's paper.