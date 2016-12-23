5 awkward Christmas Day moments to watch out for

Everyone has that one sleazy uncle...

It's Christmas Day and once again you're forced to hang out with a whole heap of people you don't really have too much to do with any more.

Sure, they're family but that doesn't necessarily mean everything is going to go smoothly.

Here's a few tips to help iron out some of the bumps.

1. Clue in Grandma

So you've got a new girlfriend again for Christmas this year?

That makes five in five years and this can make things a little confusing for the family you don't see very often.

Especially Grandma, who is getting older.

It's probably a good idea to pull her aside first thing and clue her in on the new flame.

There's nothing worse than Grandma mistaking your new special friend for an ex special friend over canapes.

"Hi Jessica, how's the nursing going?"

"My name is Tracey."

*storms off

Which girlfriend is this? Deagreez

2. Food conscious

If you're one of those who likes to cling on to every passing fad, it might be a good idea to let someone know prior to Christmas lunch.

Although if you're a vegan chances are you already have, a thousand times.

An Aussie Christmas is traditionally notorious for being piles upon piles of every possible type of meat, so if you keep your food choices a secret until you sit down with the extended family, you may find yourself nibbling on garnish or some sickly sweet Coles pasta salad.

And I seriously doubt Nanna's 90-year-old recipe for Christmas pud is gluten-free.

Don't eat meat? Should have told someone. Contributed

3. That crazy aunt or uncle

We've all got one.

They drink too much, make inappropriate jokes, flirt with your new partner and insist they're ok to drive home after consuming a slab of middies.

There's actually not too much you can do about this, it's actually probably best just to go with the flow and enjoy the entertainment value.

Hide their car keys though, or better still hide the car.

Then sit back, film the trainwreck and post it to Facebook.

We've all got that one sleazy uncle... IsaacLKoval

4. Who is bringing what

Hopefully most families have the Great Organiser, he or she who pens the entire menu for the Christmas lunch and allocates tasks and meal options for each guest to bring along.

If you don't, you could end up with 74 sausages, 148 bread rolls, six bowls of salad and no dessert.

NO DESSERT!!!

Is that what you really want?!!

Get organised people.

Not another potato salad!!

5. Be grateful

Unfortunately for you, you've drawn Auntie Donna and Uncle Bruce in the present lottery...again.

One year they gave you a book on self-hypnotism, another time it was a gift voucher for a car detailer, when you were 11.

Basically their understanding of you is similar to their understanding of Newtonian physics.

Just smile and say in your most convincing voice, "Wow, insulation batts, that's awesome guys, thank you!"

Yay...insulation batts. pashapixel

Merry Christmas!!