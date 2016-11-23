5 jobs available in Warwick right now

HERE are five current job opportunities available in Warwick.

1: A well-established Warwick business has an exciting full time opportunity available to join a dynamic team in a busy local business.

Applicants must hold a current drivers license, be proficient with computers, and must be experienced in tyre retail and stock control.

Excellent customer service and communication skills, and a sound knowledge and adherence to OH&S practices is essential.

The right individual will have a great work attitude, proven reliability and willingness to work as part of our successful team as well as flexibility to work overtime and weekends.

Previous experience is an advantage. An attractive above award remuneration will be negotiated for the successful applicant.

If this sounds like you, please contact Brendan at Ryanie for Tyres on 0428 792 643 or here http://<http://www.warwickdailynews.com.au/classifieds/ad/2627087/>



2: Expressions of interest are being sought in Warwick & surrounds for painters and painting sub-contractors for medium to large contract work.

Applicants must be trade qualified with commercial experience and able to work in a team environment.

The right applicant must also be able to work unsupervised, and have the relevant transport & safety cards.

Subcontractors to have own tools insurances & ABN.

Interested parties can email http://<http://www.warwickdailynews.com.au/classifieds/ad/2628487/>

3: A boilermaker/fabricator is wanted for a trailer manufacturing workshop in Warwick.

There is a full time position available and the applicant must be able to work unsupervised.

Contact Matt here http://<http://www.warwickdailynews.com.au/classifieds/ad/2628090/>

4: Warwick State High School is seeking a Temporary Part-Time Youth Support Coordinator for 29hrs per week.

Written applications to the Acting Business Services Manager - HR, Warwick State High School, PO Box 67, Warwick Qld 4370 are invited for the above position.

Applications close at the close of business on Tuesday 29 November 2016.

An Application Package can be collected from the main school office from Wednesday 16 November 2016.

Applicants should refer to the key attributes under "How you will be assessed" in the Role Description.

The successful applicant will be required to obtain a suitability card from Blue Card Services, Public Safety Business Agency; and appointment to the position will be subject to the successful completion of a probationary period.

For further enquiries, please contact Chris Holmes on 4666 9222 during office hours or http://www.warwickdailynews.com.au/classifieds/ad/2625985/

Department of Education, Training and Employment is an equal employment opportunity employer.

A non-smoking policy exists in Queensland Government facilities.

5: Do you want to work in fashion?

A retail store manager is being sought for the Millers store in Warwick.

This is a full time job and an exciting opportunity for a passionate Store Manager, who is a fashion loving retail professional to join the Millers team.

You can apply here http://<https://www.seek.com.au/jobs?where=4370>