5 places hiring in Warwick right now

Want to be one of the key organisers of Warwick's biggest rodeos? Get applying.

Downs Heating, Cooling and Outdoors

AS part of their commitment to Warwick and thanks to the Australian Governments Youth Boost initiative, Downs Heating, Cooling and Outdoors are offering a position to an Eligible Person (ie. an unemployed local betweens 15-24 years old).

To apply, please send a written application briefly outlining what you are looking for as a future and how you see your commitment to learn with with the business: Downs Heating, Cooling & Outdoors. PO Box 229, Warwick Qld 4370.

Applications will close Tuesday 10th January 2017

Cheese maker

A small Southern Downs family owned business is looking for a cheese maker to join their team for two to three days per week. The applicant should have a basic understanding of science (microbiology), a love of good cheese, good personal hygiene, be strong and fit, good organisational skills, basic computer skills and be able to work alone.

Some days are eight to 10 hours long. Previous experience is not essential as they will give on the job training.

Apply online

The Coffee Club

Warwick's Coffee Club is currently hiring service attendants. All those who apply must have a minimum one years' cafe experience, excellent customer service skills, a 100% commitment to excellent coffee and a joyful persona.

Apply online

Warwick Rodeo and Show Society Secretary

The Warwick Show and Rodeo Society is currently looking for someone to fill a position in their fast-paced office.

If you have event management, PR marketing and sponsorship experience, professional and strong clerical skills, experience with Microsoft and Outlook, a positive 'can do' attitude who works well in a team and a car and licence, apply now.

The role is currently full time with the possibility of negotiation and flexibility. Must be able to do night time meetings and work overtime leading up to and during events.

Please email a cover letter and resume (including your three most previous work references) to admin@warwickrodeo.com.au (Attention- Management) or post to PO Box 190 Warwick QLD 4370 by 5pm on Monday 9th January 2017.

Tractor driver

A permanent position on a progressive horticultural property in Applethorpe is available for an experienced tractor operator.

You must have good spraying skills and willing to take control/responsibility of operations.

Duties will include hands-on irrigation work depending on the season. Having a Chem Cert is an advantage. You must be self-motivated with good communication skills and work well in a team environment.

Call Chris (07) 4637 6904 to apply.