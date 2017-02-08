5 things Warwick needs

The Big Banana water park is popular with all ages for splashy summer fun.

WE ALL know what the people of Warwick want for our city; a Kmart, a bowling alley, things for kids to do, maybe even a water park, but what is it Warwick actually needs?

Most people have strong opinions about the topic and every time the question is asked in Thursday's Our City Our Future column, the answers are always similar.

So, based on the opinions of residents, from former mayors to business owners and local identities, here's a look at what Warwick needs:

Industry

Consistently the number one answer, most people believe attracting industry to the area is essential.

With industry comes jobs, money, population growth and opportunity.

Local trades and businesses reap the benefits, local people have the opportunity for employment and the ripple-on effects will be felt throughout the community going forward.

As industry begins to flow into the AxisPark Industrial Estate on the outskirts of Warwick, with it comes opportunity for the city to grow and advance.

Warwick industry leaders such as John Dee, Frasers, Wickhams, Riverina, the Big W Distribution Centre and others have long been supplying the community with these opportunities.

JUICE PLANT: Grove Juice is expanding further into the Axis Industrial Park.

Employment

There's a famous saying in Warwick, "It's not what you know, it's who you know."

Sadly, this isn't too far from the mark.

Jobs are historically scarce and in a lot of cases jobs aren't even advertised, vacancies are filled via word of mouth.

Jobs mean security and more money in the community, but the jobs need to be there in the first place.

Industry and development must come first.

Jobs, jobs, jobs.

Better medical services

Warwick boasts a great medical centre, with numerous services on site and a hospital that has recently undergone $3million of upgrades, with still another $3million to come.

However, with an aging population and limited public transport to major centres and their hospitals, there is a cry out for more advanced medical services and surgery facilities to become available in Warwick.

This would mean less stress for elderly patients who currently need to travel away from Warwick for treatment.

This may be some way off, but with industry, employment and population growth, these needs may well become reality in the future.

HIGH PRAISE: Warwick Hospital staff have been praised for their continued efforts and great work. Jonno Colfs

Improved roads

The state of our roads is a constant gripe amongst residents on the Southern Downs.

With much of the population living on the fringes and in communities outside the town boundaries, roads area major concern.

Yangan Road, Freestone Road and many others around the region are dangerous and in serious need of repair.

The Southern Downs Regional Council is well aware of the immediate need for road maintenance and this week will begin a road sealing project, beginning on the Granite Belt.

Road works in Wallace St. Jonno Colfs

Investment and development

Due to lower property prices and its proximity to major highways, airports and coastal cities, Warwick should be a very attractive proposition for outside investors and developers.

Slowly but surely, over the past few years, developers have begun to test the waters in our country town.

McConaghy Built is carrying out $40 million worth of work in the Rose City Shoppingworld redevelopment, Grove Juice expanded its operations to Warwick and continues to grow.

Local stayer John Dee also consistently expands and forges forward into foreign markets, shown this week with a business agreement with billionaire Gina Rinehart.

An artist's impression of the Rose City Shoppingworld redevelopment.

We also asked Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie for her thoughts on what 5 things Warwick needs.

Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie's top 5 wish list

Health

We need our residents to be mindful of their health.

Recent statistics indicate a very high percentage of our residents are overweight and I ask each individual to consider whether they are doing enough to improve their own health.

Positivity

We need every resident to be positive about our region and focus on the fantastic opportunities that exist for new businesses to establish, new residents to move here, and more visitors to come here to experience outstanding tourism experiences including unspoiled natural assets of national parks, biodiversity and natural landscapes, the history and heritage of the region, local food and wine and the plethora of events, festivals and sports that feature strongly.

Involvement

We need our own residents to take up the tourism, event and sporting opportunities that are available on the Southern Downs.

Volunteers

We need to keep our volunteer community active and sustainable into the future.

Much of what goes on within Warwick and the Southern Downs relies on the dedicated support of volunteers and the many and varied community groups and organisations.

Population growth

We need to attract new residents to the area, particularly families.

The Southern Downs is an increasingly desirable place to live, particularly for retirees.

With an already aging population, this will place additional pressure on services and facilities, so we need to attract a younger demographic through further job opportunities.