5 things Warwick wants

THERE'S little doubt Warwick is a great place to live.

There's beautiful scenery, lovely down-to-earth people, we're only hours from Brisbane and the coasts and basically we've got everything we need right here.

But do we?

Every time the Daily News asks "What does Warwick need?", we get hundreds of responses from residents who think they know what would make Warwick a better place to live.

Here's a few of the favourite answers:

1. Kmart

Without a doubt, the top answer every time is Kmart. We've got a Big W but that's not enough apparently. People all over the area are screaming for a Kmart, after that bigger range and lower prices, but unless the population triples suddenly it's unlikely to happen soon.

2. More for the kids to do

It's been an age-old problem, there's always been little for kids to do in Warwick. There's no games arcade, no water park, no indoor trampoline centre.

Kids are spending more time inside, glued to the television or the Playstation.

Kids used to make their own fun, but it seems times have changed.

Check out the activities to help get kids away from the TV these school holidays. Darryn Smith

3. Indoor sports centre

In the 1980s and 1990s there were two indoor sports centres in Warwick, both offering a range of sports from indoor cricket, soccer and netball. And they were popular.

Warwick people love their sport and there'd be many people in Warwick that wouldn't want to spend their Saturdays out on the cricket field, but would love to spend an hour on a Tuesday night playing indoor cricket.

Play a game with your mates and enjoy a chat and a cold drink afterwards.

4. Sizzler

Cheap and all you can eat, the magic words.

Another favourite on the Warwick wishlist is the popular restaurant franchise Sizzler.

However the franchise itself has been in declining popularity across the country over the years so it would be unlikely we'll see any new stores opening up.

Sizzler. Mike Knott BUN090117SIZZLER5

5. Bowling alley

A perennial favourite answer on the wants of Warwick list is a bowling alley.

There's heaps in Brisbane, even Toowoomba has a couple, why can't we have one?

Well, Stanthorpe had a one a few years back, but no one went and they closed their doors.

It'd be great to see but do we have the population to sustain one?

Bowling alley. Scott Kovacevic

Or course there are other things, like a bulk billing doctor's surgery, improved hospital facilities, more access to specialists but these don't feature as much as the ones above.

Overall, the facilities we have in Warwick are great.

We've got a world class polocrosse facility, a fantastic motorsports precinct, go karting track, great pubs, a range of great restaurants and cafes and access to some great fishing and watersports.

As people have been heard to say, "Warwick's great, it is what you make of it."