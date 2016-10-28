5 things you need to know for the rodeo

Clermont rider Rohan Marks scores 90 in the final of the Maydan Feedlot Champion of Champions Campdraft.

WITH plenty of punters filing into Warwick showgrounds this weekend, we've got you covered.

Here are five essential things to know to make your time at Australia's Most Famous rodeo.

1. Get your tickets

If you haven't already scored your tickets, you can buy them at the gates.

Adult passes are $25/day and kids aged 5-14 years of age are just $5.

Families with two kids under 14 can score a family pass for $50.

Pensioners and students can get tickets for $15, but will need to bring the relevant ID cards.

2. Get through the gates

General admission to the showgrounds will be from Gate 1 at the end of Albion St. Visitors to rodeo can be admitted through Gate 4 but there is no parking access.

3. Get your cash

There is only one spot to withdraw cash at the rodeo so be sure to get in early to try to beat the queues.

After your making your way through the gates, make a beeline for the stage at the Geraghty Bar, just down the hill from the Douglas Feez pavilion.

Three ATMs will be set up under a yellow teardrop banner.

4. Get your drinks

Of course, once you've got your cash out you'll want to spend it wisely.

Head to the McConville Bar or Geraghty Bar, which has been extended by another 4.5m this year, for an ice cold drink.

5. Have fun safely

Silly string, water bombs, laser pointers, horns and trumpets, and stink bombs and pellet and ball bearing guns are among the items banned at rodeo and should be left at home.