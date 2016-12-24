30°
News

5 ways to spend Christmas Eve

Jonno Colfs
| 24th Dec 2016 10:19 AM
Christmas Eve crowds.
Christmas Eve crowds. Sarah Harvey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S the day before Christmas and all through the state, people are busy and in traffic, running late.

Christmas time is a wonderful time of year, but let's face it, it's pretty manic.

If you're one of the clever ones and you've got everything sorted and are kicking back then well done, but judging by the buzz around this neck of the woods, there are plenty still with plenty to do.

Here's five ways to spend Christmas Eve:

1. Christmas shopping

To be honest, you couldn't have picked a worse day for it.

The streets are packed, shopping centres are overflowing and the shelves are emptying.

You're standing in KMart cursing the fact you agreed to buy a present for your brother's girlfriend.

"What is she into again?" 

You spend half the morning trying to find a park and when you do it's closer to your house than the shopping centre.

There aren't any baby-sitters available so you've got three hyped-up kids in tow and you're trying not to lose them in the maddening crowds.

You want to cry into your foodcourt thickshake but there's too much to do and you regret doing the food shopping first, as the watermelons feel like they both weigh around 40kgs each, but you had to get them, they were the only two left, and it's too far back to the car and where's Jayden gone?!

"JAYDEN!"

Don&#39;t leave it to the last minute, but it&#39;s too late for that advice now.
Don't leave it to the last minute, but it's too late for that advice now. nandyphotos

2.On the road

You've decided this year to spend only the shortest possible amount of time with your family, so a Christmas Eve road trip it is.

Although it seems every single other vehicle in the entire land is also going in your direction.

Dad has a dictator-like grip on the iPod and is humming along to Johnny Cash, trying to drown out the pleas for Taylor Swift coming from the back seat.

It's hot and the air con isn't really working so a couple of windows are down, filling the car with a hot, sticky breeze.

Usually you'd enjoy this drive, the scenery is beautiful, but not today, today you just want to get to Uncle Mick's and crack open that first beer and put your feet up.

Don't despair, there's only 100kms to go, you should be there in three or four hours.

Stuck in traffic, what fun.
Stuck in traffic, what fun. Chris McCormack

3. At work

Deary me, that's right, there are still plenty of folk around the traps that aren't in holiday mode at all, not one little bit.

They are bravely warding off stressed shoppers, tending to sick and caring for the elderly or finishing off the paint job of a house in time for Christmas.

Spare a thought for these people, smiling through gritted teeth as they think about all of the fun they are potentially missing out on.

Work, work, work. There&#39;s no rest for the wicked.
Work, work, work. There's no rest for the wicked. Lee Constable

 

4. In the kitchen

You've got 35 guests expected tomorrow and there is a banquet to prepare.

You're skipping between marinating the chicken thighs and cutting up a bowl of fruit for the 12 trifles you said you'd make.

"Where is Jen with those watermelons? She's been gone hours!"

You've had the oven on since 8am, the kitchen is sitting at about 65 degrees and you're trying to keep cool.

When you're not looking kids are stealing rumballs and Dad keeps using the lime for his beers, it's a struggle and you ask yourself why you thought it would be a good idea to suggest Christmas at your place this year.

Less hassle, that's what you thought wasn't it. Yeah right.

5. With your feet up

You're one of the lucky ones.

Arrived at the campground on Wednesday, the weather is warm, the kids are having a ball and the fish are biting.

Everything is as it should be.

Relaxed, smiling and without a care in the world.

You even spare a thought, for those rushing madly around the city looking for a particular box of Star Wars Lego, ha, who are you kidding, no you don't.

Happy campers.
Happy campers. Jodie Osborne And Sophie Lester
Warwick Daily News

Topics:  christmas 2016 editors picks

Guess who stopped by the Warwick Hospital today

Guess who stopped by the Warwick Hospital today

THE jolly big fat man in the red suit stopped in at the Warwick Hospital this afternoon to spread a little festive cheer.

What's open and when in Warwick over Christmas

Spanos IGA Warwick.

Want to know what's open in Warwick and when?

Have you seen this girl?

A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from Toowoomba.

A YOUNG Toowoomba girl has not been seen since around 5pm yesterday.

5 ways to spend Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve crowds.

How are you spending your Christmas eve? Feet up or on the move?

Local Partners

Community Christmas Lunch to ensure nobody spends Xmas alone

CHRISTMAS Day is one of the worst days of the year to be alone so one Warwick family is selflessly trying to ensure no one has to be this year.

Last chance for hampers at Food Assist

XMAS CHEER: Jenny Creed with (clockwise) Leland Groves, Chloe Groves, Tiffany Groves, Domonic Meissner and Harmony Meissner.

FOR many across the region, Christmas can be a really tough time.

A dabble for Dad at Boxing Day Races

ALWAYS REMEMBERED: Pam Hockings with last year's memorial race day sash held for her late husband Hector Hockings. The second annual memorial race is on Boxing Day.

Memorial race on program on Monday

Trainer back on home turf on Monday

Trainer Michael Nolan (right) will have horses in Warwick on Boxing Day.

Nolan back to where it all began

Warwick Golf Club course open during holidays

Jack Barford and Bruce Williams at the Warwick Golf Club.

Golf each Sunday for Warwick mates

Carrie Fisher has suffered a 'massive heart attack'

Carrie Fisher has suffered a 'massive heart attack'

CARRIE Fisher suffered a ‘massive heart attack’ during a flight on Friday night.

TV Insider: Guillermo del Toro leads new Netflix kids' show

A still from the new Dreamworks show Trollhunters.

Dreamworks' new series gets a scary twist

Your guide to the Boxing Day movies bonanza

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a scene from the movie La La Land.

THERE'S a wide variety of viewing options to wind down from Xmas.

Kelly Rowland joins The Voice Australia for 2017

Singer Kelly Rowland is the fourth coach on the 2017 season of The Voice Australia.

US singer rounds out next year's coaching panel.

How family inspired the Red Dog prequel True Blue

Levi Miller and the dog Phoenix in a scene from the movie Red Dog: True Blue.

TWO young stars helm wandering kelpie's origin story.

George Lucas biography documents movie folklore

Author has never met the director he's written a book about

2016 a "big pile of s**t": Helen Mirren

Dame Helen Mirren thinks 2016 has been a "big pile of s**t"

Large Home -Easy Care Garden

112 Rosenthal Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 bedrooms *renovated bathroom, extra shower in large laundry *renovated kitchen * walk in butler style pantry, spacious lounge * easterly aspect with full length...

Well Presented Quiet Location

9 Odonnell Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $339,000

You will never see another opportunity quite like this one! We strongly encourage inspections of this amazing home. You will be impressed with everything this...

Investment Opportunity!

Warwick 4370

House 8 4 $860,000

Four Homes, currently rented with income $870 per week, situated on a total of 2864sm of land. The properties are for sale as a package including four timber homes...

Walk to City Centre

68 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $235,000

3 Bedrooms * entry * sunroom *large formal lounge and dining with woodheater fireplace *spacious kitchen meals -good bench and cupboard space, four door pantry and...

Quality 813m2 Building Block

Lot 3 Gilbert Crescent, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $85,000

This quality 813m2 building block situated close to Scots College, townwater, sewered, curbing and channelling. Close to CBD, no building covenants apply. Not many...

Country Hideaway

0 Blakes Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 280,000

Rural and mountain views from this 33.12 hectare country hideaway 15 minutes south of Warwick. Gullies run into 2 dams and are great to go exploring. Neighbours...

More Than A Lifestyle Block

0 Condamine River Road, Killarney 4373

Rural 0 0 $690000

Undulating country - rolling from foothills of the Great Dividing Range to flat homesites with scrub soil and 180 degree views, up the gorge towards Boonah and...

More Than A Lifestyle Block

0 Condamine River Road, Killarney 4373

0 0 $690,000

Undulating country - rolling from foothills of the Great Dividing Range to flat homesites with scrub soil and 180 degree views, up the gorge towards Boonah and...

Unimpeded River Views

1 River Terrace, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 259,000

Highset Queenslander has unimpeded views over the river, through the valley and back to the mountains. Renovated 3 bedrooms have built ins, master has French doors...

Prime Position

119 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 2 1 $ 240,000

Lovingly maintained 1940's chamfer home off Locke Street close to Abbey of the Roses and private schools sited on 668 m corner lot. Enter via semi-circular stairs...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Sunshine Coast hinterland weekender sells for $2.78m

This four-bedroom house with studio accommodation on 9.71ha at 305 North Maleny Rd, Maleny, sold at auction for $2.78m.

Brisbane buyer wins auction battle for dream home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!