60 seconds with Michele Slater

REPORTER Sophie Lester sat down with Warwick local Michele Slater.
What is your favourite movie and why?
I like the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, the first one, because it's funny and it was spot on about how older people behave.
Where is your go-to place for a meal out in Warwick?
I like to go out for Chinese. We usually go to Chung Hing because I love the food there.
What is the best gift you've ever received?
I'd have to say drawings from my grandkids.
What was the last thing you bought?
I went to the Pittsworth Markets last Friday and I bought wine from St George, dukkah, an ironing board cover and arthritis cream.
You've just come home from work and it's time to relax - what do you do?
I usually get home and pet my cats, sit down in my comfy chair and enjoy a drink and watch some TV.
What three words would your friends pick to describe you and why?
I think they might say I'm friendly, reliable... and easy to get along with. It's not one word but it fits.
You're stranded on an island - what three items do you want with you?
A good book, an iPod or player for some music and a coconut for food and water.
If you could visit anywhere in the world where would it be and why?
I would go to Argentina. My daughter lives there near the Chilean border. I've been over before but it would be nice to visit again.
As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?
My favourite book was about Russian dancer Anna Pavlova, so I wanted to be a ballerina at one stage.
How do you like your steak?
Medium rare..
What unusual talent or hobby do you have?
For the past seven years since I retired I've been doing belly dancing.
What do you want to get better at?
Maybe keeping my garden looking good? I need to make sure I stay on top of the weeds.
What is your favourite memory?
Probably living near the beach in Mackay as a child. We used to ride our bikes down to the beach and walk along and find shells.
What would you want your final meal to be?
A crumb steak from Allora Butchery with salad and chips. It's the best I've come across.
What words do you live by?
Be yourself. I can't stand it when people put on a show ... or they're two faced.