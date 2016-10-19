26°
60 seconds with Michele Slater

19th Oct 2016 7:44 AM
BUSY BEE: CWA volunteer and Warwick local Michele Slater sits down for a chat between serving customers at the Condamine Valley Warwick rooms on Grafton St.
BUSY BEE: CWA volunteer and Warwick local Michele Slater sits down for a chat between serving customers at the Condamine Valley Warwick rooms on Grafton St. Sophie Lester

REPORTER Sophie Lester sat down with Warwick local Michele Slater.

What is your favourite movie and why?

I like the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, the first one, because it's funny and it was spot on about how older people behave.

Where is your go-to place for a meal out in Warwick?

I like to go out for Chinese. We usually go to Chung Hing because I love the food there.

What is the best gift you've ever received?

I'd have to say drawings from my grandkids.

What was the last thing you bought?

I went to the Pittsworth Markets last Friday and I bought wine from St George, dukkah, an ironing board cover and arthritis cream.

You've just come home from work and it's time to relax - what do you do?

I usually get home and pet my cats, sit down in my comfy chair and enjoy a drink and watch some TV.

What three words would your friends pick to describe you and why?

I think they might say I'm friendly, reliable... and easy to get along with. It's not one word but it fits.

You're stranded on an island - what three items do you want with you?

A good book, an iPod or player for some music and a coconut for food and water.

If you could visit anywhere in the world where would it be and why?

I would go to Argentina. My daughter lives there near the Chilean border. I've been over before but it would be nice to visit again.

As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

My favourite book was about Russian dancer Anna Pavlova, so I wanted to be a ballerina at one stage.

How do you like your steak?

Medium rare..

What unusual talent or hobby do you have?

For the past seven years since I retired I've been doing belly dancing.

What do you want to get better at?

Maybe keeping my garden looking good? I need to make sure I stay on top of the weeds.

What is your favourite memory?

Probably living near the beach in Mackay as a child. We used to ride our bikes down to the beach and walk along and find shells.

What would you want your final meal to be?

A crumb steak from Allora Butchery with salad and chips. It's the best I've come across.

What words do you live by?

Be yourself. I can't stand it when people put on a show ... or they're two faced.

Warwick Daily News
