7 epic Airbnb getaways on the Southern Downs

Wouldn't you like to stay here for a night or two?

THERE comes a time when you just have to bite the bullet, splash some cash and treat yourself. You don't have to trek up to any overpriced hinterland getaways to have a taste of the high life, with the Southern Downs offering the creme de la creme of peaceful, holiday homes.

Don't believe us? See for yourself

Glen Vale

Guests are accommodated at one end of the house and have access to the front verandah which overlooks the valley where they can enjoy a full breakfast and afternoon tea.

Discover the irresistible charm, genuine hospitality and fascinating diversity of the Warwick region by staying at a 115 year old Queenslander on a working farm, "GLEN VALE" Emu Vale.

Where: Emu Vale

Price: $110 per night

Braeside Mountain

Braeside Mountain homestead, comprising of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, utilises oversized glass doors and windows to capture the ever changing scenery and spectacular mountain views from each room.

Perched on a picturesque hilltop, Braeside Mountain, comprises a home with magnificent sweeping views set on 268 acres.

Two hours from Brisbane and a stones throw from Stanthorpe, Braeside Mountain is perfectly located on one of the highest vantage points just off the New England Highway, and 20 minutes north of Stanthorpe (Queensland's beautiful wine region).

And, there's a helipad for all those who need one.

Where: Dalveen

Price: $300 per night

Abbey of the Roses

125 year old ex convent with stylish rooms each having a private bathroom or ensuite.

Escape to the Country (or for some, down the road) for a romantic getaway and feel like the Lord and Lady of the Manor.

We have 9 seperate rooms with either private or ensuite rooms. King, queen, four posters - take a pick.

Priced from $220 for Room 4

Where: Warwick

Cost: $221 per night

Silky Oak Cottage

Modern downstairs living area with a gorgeous spiral staircase leading to the loft bedroom (queen bed) which has French doors opening to a private balcony.

Silky Oak Cottage is a quaint cottage situated close to the town centre of Stanthorpe on the Granite Belt.

Walking distance to walking tracks along the creek, shops, cafes and restaurants.

The kitchen, bathroom and living area are downstairs with an amazing spiral staircase leading to the loft bedroom which has a queen bed and French doors opening onto a small private balcony.

The cottage is perfect for couples and furry friends (pets).

Where: Stanthorpe

Cost: $140

Jollity Farm

There is one bathroom with a big, deep bathtub (with a hand-held shower) for a relaxing soak at the end of the day. Blow dryer, towels and toiletries are supplied for your convenience.

Jollity Farm is a 10-acre property with a lovely, restful outlook set in amongst the hills of Glen Aplin.

They have a small vineyard, three mischievous cows, geese, chickens, bees, and a friendly farm dog named Bacchus.



Your self-contained accommodation is in our American style barn.

You'll have 2 comfortable bedrooms (one twin and one queen), a cosy lounge and TV area and full kitchenette facilities with gas cooker, microwave, fridge, pots, pans, cooking utensils and a coffee maker. Breakfast provisions (including our farm-fresh free range eggs, home made jam and homegrown honey) and staples such as tea, coffee, and milk are complimentary.

Where: Glen Aplin

Price: $150

Best Views in the Granite Belt

All linen, blankets, doonas, pillow and towels are included. There is a small selection of tea and coffee pods for your use (aldi coffee pods).

You won't find more peaceful than this 100 acres of unspoilt Granite Belt beauty with 800m Severn River frontage.

Expansive views over thousands of acres of natural granite belt splendour including Sundown and Girraween National Parks as well as local vineyards and farms.

Where: Ballandean

Cost: $250 per night

Ombu

Sweeping views through large bifold doors, allow easy viewing of bird and wildlife.

Situated on a small acreage, overlooking farmland on the outskirts of Maryvale, half way between Brisbane and the Stanthorpe Wineries and with sweeping views of the Goomburra Valley, Ombu is the perfect base to explore the Scenic Rim and Southern Downs, or chill and watch the wild life.

Only 10 minutes from Cunninghams Gap and Main Range National Park walks. A short walk to the historic Crown Hotel.

Where: Maryvale

Cost: $100 per night