72-year-old Warwick man fights off teenage thief

Jonno Colfs
| 21st Oct 2016 1:42 PM

A 72-YEAR-old man has managed to fend off a teenage thief who made a grab for his pokie winnings.

At 2pm yesterday, at the Condamine Club in Palmerin St, the elderly man had just collected his winnings when he was approached from behind by an 18-year-old man.

The younger man tried to grab the cash from the older man's hands twice, both times unsuccessfully as the gentleman was able to struggle free.

Empty-handed, the offender then fled the establishment on foot and took off north up Palmerin St.

The suspect has been captured on CCTV and police have begun investigations into identifying and locating the man.

The elderly victim was not injured during the attempted robbery and was reportedly very happy to have hung onto his winnings.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  attempted robbery thief warwick

