$77,000 war memorial project in the pipleline

LESLIE Park could soon home a new and impressivve War Memorial Wall and Dias, all thanks to the Warwick Community Development ANZAC Memorial Committee.

The dias is planned to include a memorial wall displaying plaques that commemorate every service campaign Australia has been involved in since the Boer War to the current service in conjunction with the Iraq Army.

The committee are hoping to include:

A quality structure that acknowledges the supreme sacrifice made by one hundred and two thousand men and women in maintaining our nation's freedom;



A focus for veterans of recent and future conflicts and a new shared focus for older veterans;



Free form sandstone seating for both private reflection and use at commemorative services;



A quality sandstone structure with all-purpose access which will complement the existing Warwick War Memorial and the heritage listing requirements for the precinct.

The committee will be hosting an information session Tuesday from 10.30am at the Warwick library for all who wish to attend and voice their opinions on the project.

Should you wish to provide a financial contribution towards this worthwhile project, transfer with the following details:

Account Number: 100004705

BSB: 817 001

Account Name: Warwick Community Development ANZAC Memorial Committee