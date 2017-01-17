35°
SWIMMING HOLES: The 9 best kept secrets on Southern Downs

Jonno Colfs
| 17th Jan 2017 1:49 PM Updated: 2:08 PM
A swimming hole on the Condamine River in Warwick.
A swimming hole on the Condamine River in Warwick. Jonno Colfs

ONE of the best things to do on a hot summer's day is to cool down with a refreshing swim, but seeing as we don't have the luxury of the beach on our doorstep, we're forced to look elsewhere.

Thankfully, our region abounds with dams, waterways and gorgeous swimming holes that are perfect for such an occasion.

The water is always so much cooler in our freshwater havens, with plenty of shade from nearby trees and rocks, but be careful, rivers and dams are full of hazards.

Make sure you're an experienced swimmer and never dive in with out checking thoroughly for submerged objects first.

If you're smart, cautious and make good decisions these water holes can be a great source of relief from our stifling summer heat.

Here's a list of a few water holes around our region that you must try.

The Rockies

They've been a Warwick favourite for decades.

During summer and days like today, it's not unusual to see dozens of teenagers and kids lined up along the rocks just up from the East Street weir at Scots College.

There are cool sandstone caves to chill out in and the odd rope swing in the surrounding trees.

And it's nice and close to town.

 

The rockies near Scots College.
The rockies near Scots College. Jonno Colfs

The Yangan Rockies

The fabled Yangan Rockies have been highly sought after by wandering swimming hole hunters, but not everyone can find them.

They are an enormously popular spot for the local kids, with a beautiful water hole of fresh cool water.

The pontoon at Federation Park

This is another popular spot for the local kids in summer and is custom made for not only launching off but also for sunbathing after cooling off.

Cool off, sunbathe and repeat. Bliss.

The pontoon on the Condamine River at Federation Park is a great launching pad.
The pontoon on the Condamine River at Federation Park is a great launching pad. Jonno Colfs

Leslie Dam

This one goes without saying.

It's Warwick's number one watersports and recreation spot and it's no more than 10 minutes from town.

You can swim to your hearts content out there and you can be sure the water will be cool below the surface.

Also it's good for the kiddies, with its varying depth, just like a beach.

 

Tylar Williams, 14, from Pittsworth visits Leslie Dam every Christmas and Easter with his family to fish, swim, tube and kneeboard. Photo: Jayden Brown/Warwick Daily News
Tylar Williams, 14, from Pittsworth visits Leslie Dam every Christmas and Easter with his family to fish, swim, tube and kneeboard. Photo: Jayden Brown/Warwick Daily News Jayden Brown

Connolly Dam

This one is a little less popular as a swimming spot but it's just as good.

Beautiful scenery and cool water and some great spots to chill out and cool done.

 

The Connolly Dam overflow by Elyce Bowles.
The Connolly Dam overflow by Elyce Bowles. Contributed

Cambanoora Gorge

There are heaps of spots along the 14 river crossings that are just perfect to sit in the shallows and escape the heat.

Again there are varying degrees of depth and so many options to choose from.

 

REFLECTIONS: Keith Murray with his prize winning photograph capturing the Condamine through Cambanoora Gorge.
REFLECTIONS: Keith Murray with his prize winning photograph capturing the Condamine through Cambanoora Gorge. contributed

Sandy Creek

Out past the Sandy Creek Pub just near the bridge is a great spot to take the family for a swim.

Especially now with the releases from Leslie Dam there's bound to be a bit of water to muck around in.

Years ago it was a quiet little pool where lots of local kids learnt to swim.

Boonoo Boonoo Falls

This gem of a spot just over the border in NSW is a favourite swimming hole for many.

Surrounded by beautiful countryside and mountains, it's a bit of a trip but well worth it for the amazing rock pools on offer.

 

INCREDIBLE: Leisha N Mark shared this photo of Boonoo Boonoo falls to the Stanthorpe Border Post Facebook page. Photo Contributed
INCREDIBLE: Leisha N Mark shared this photo of Boonoo Boonoo falls to the Stanthorpe Border Post Facebook page. Photo Contributed Contributed

Araucaria Falls

Again, it's a little trek away but well worth according to those who sought this little gem out.

Located out at Goomburra, there's a gorgeous swimming hole located at the bottom of the falls.

Apparently if you cross the creek and keep following the track it takes you down to the bottom of the falls where you can jump in for a swim.

 

Araucaria Falls near Goomburra is a beautiful spot.
Araucaria Falls near Goomburra is a beautiful spot. Contributed
Topics:  warwick community warwick weather

Local Partners

