SWIMMING HOLES: The 9 best kept secrets on Southern Downs

ONE of the best things to do on a hot summer's day is to cool down with a refreshing swim, but seeing as we don't have the luxury of the beach on our doorstep, we're forced to look elsewhere.
Thankfully, our region abounds with dams, waterways and gorgeous swimming holes that are perfect for such an occasion.
The water is always so much cooler in our freshwater havens, with plenty of shade from nearby trees and rocks, but be careful, rivers and dams are full of hazards.
Make sure you're an experienced swimmer and never dive in with out checking thoroughly for submerged objects first.
If you're smart, cautious and make good decisions these water holes can be a great source of relief from our stifling summer heat.
Here's a list of a few water holes around our region that you must try.
The Rockies
They've been a Warwick favourite for decades.
During summer and days like today, it's not unusual to see dozens of teenagers and kids lined up along the rocks just up from the East Street weir at Scots College.
There are cool sandstone caves to chill out in and the odd rope swing in the surrounding trees.
And it's nice and close to town.
The Yangan Rockies
The fabled Yangan Rockies have been highly sought after by wandering swimming hole hunters, but not everyone can find them.
They are an enormously popular spot for the local kids, with a beautiful water hole of fresh cool water.
The pontoon at Federation Park
This is another popular spot for the local kids in summer and is custom made for not only launching off but also for sunbathing after cooling off.
Cool off, sunbathe and repeat. Bliss.
Leslie Dam
This one goes without saying.
It's Warwick's number one watersports and recreation spot and it's no more than 10 minutes from town.
You can swim to your hearts content out there and you can be sure the water will be cool below the surface.
Also it's good for the kiddies, with its varying depth, just like a beach.
Connolly Dam
This one is a little less popular as a swimming spot but it's just as good.
Beautiful scenery and cool water and some great spots to chill out and cool done.
Cambanoora Gorge
There are heaps of spots along the 14 river crossings that are just perfect to sit in the shallows and escape the heat.
Again there are varying degrees of depth and so many options to choose from.
Sandy Creek
Out past the Sandy Creek Pub just near the bridge is a great spot to take the family for a swim.
Especially now with the releases from Leslie Dam there's bound to be a bit of water to muck around in.
Years ago it was a quiet little pool where lots of local kids learnt to swim.
Boonoo Boonoo Falls
This gem of a spot just over the border in NSW is a favourite swimming hole for many.
Surrounded by beautiful countryside and mountains, it's a bit of a trip but well worth it for the amazing rock pools on offer.
Araucaria Falls
Again, it's a little trek away but well worth according to those who sought this little gem out.
Located out at Goomburra, there's a gorgeous swimming hole located at the bottom of the falls.
Apparently if you cross the creek and keep following the track it takes you down to the bottom of the falls where you can jump in for a swim.