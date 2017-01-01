Fifteen fire units on scene at Washpool Rd

Smoke from a fire on a hill off Washpool Rd west of Warwick at 3pm today.

UPDATE: 5pm Sunday

TWO fire fighters were checked out by the Queensland Ambulance Service for dehydration at the Washpool Rd fire late this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said ambulance officers were called to check the fire fighters out in view of the hot conditions.

"There were no problems and they went home," the spokesman said.

The number of QFRS units, predominately rural units, on scene was up to 17 at 5pm with back burning continuing.

It was expected back burning will proceed to 7.30pm tonight.

UPDATE: 4.30pm Sunday

FIFTEEN Queensland Fire and Rescue Service units are working on a back burning operation on a fire which re-started on a Washpool Rd property west of Warwick this afternoon.

A Southern Downs Regional Council grader was used to put a break around the fire and at 4.30pm, the 15 fire units on site are back burning to the fire break. The fire is contained within the break.

As has been the case all afternoon, no buildings have been under threat.

EARLIER STORY

A FIRE on a property west of Warwick re-started at 2.30pm today.

The fire was on a property south of the intersection of Washpool and Glenvale Rds just south-east of Leslie Dam.

The fire initially started at 12.30pm today and was within containment lines but broke out again at 2.30pm.

One additional rural fire brigade unit arrived on scene at 3pm to take the number of appliances on site to two urban and four rural units.

A spokesman for the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had gone into the hill.

"There are no buildings under threat," he said.