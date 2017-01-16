Water covers new bridge by one metre at weekend

Goomburra resident John Shearing beside the Maureen Shearing Bridge which was hit hard by Dalrymple Creek floodwaters this morning.

FLOODWATER covered the Maureen Shearing Bridge by a metre early Sunday on the Berat Forest Springs Rd at Goomburra.

The bridge was constructed by Southern Downs Regional Council in 2015 to replace an old wooden structure and the flood overnight Saturday was rated by some locals as the biggest in six years in Dalrymple Creek.

Nearby farmer John Shearing said on Sunday that the new bridge was fine after the flood.

"There is a fair bit of debris, the water was about 1m above the bridge," he said.

"The creek peaked during the night. I woke at 6am to see the flood but the water level dropped quickly.

"My grandfather and I have been fixing some fences this morning, there is a fair bit of fencing to do after the flood."

Some minor maintenance will be needed to a small area of pavement on the south approach to the bridge but the bridge was trafficable once the water level dropped by about 8.30am Sunday.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said what council asked was that if anyone saw damage after flooding and believed it was a risk, they should call council immediately on 1300MYSDRC.

"There is a 24-hour service for emergency calls and if the situation is dangerous then council maintenance staff will respond immediately," she said.

"If the damage is not considered dangerous then we ask that it be reported via the MYSDRC App or a call to council first thing on the next business day.

"Council operations staff will inspect the damage and make an assessment of what repairs are required. Sometimes the repairs are the responsibility of the Department of Transport and Main Roads, but if a call is placed to council then immediate action can be initiated.

"With the flash flooding caused by these heavy downfalls, council's maintenance staff will be doing an inspection the next business day."