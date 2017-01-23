A 77-year-old driver charged after truck crash

A 77-YEAR-OLD Brisbane man was issued with a notice to appear for driving without due care and attention after a truck crash on the Cunningham Hwy at 1.15am Sunday.

Sergeant Shane Reid, of Warwick police, said it was alleged the driver fell asleep while travelling 15km west of Warwick at Leslie.

"Police allege he drove on to the incorrect side of the road, into the table drain and attempted to correct the vehicle driving back on to the highway and colliding with a table drain on the correct side of the road," he said.

"The trailer carrying general freight was extensively damaged. The driver was given a notice to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on February 15 for driving without due care and attention.

"The Queensland Ambulance Service was on scene but the driver didn't require treatment."

A heavy haulage vehicle was used to recover the damaged vehicle at Leslie and the highway was closed for 30 minutes around 3.30am Sunday while the recovery took place.