A future Warwick stock and station agent

MARKET WATCH: Aspiring agent David Bartley takes a break from the farm at the Sheep Sale.

THE Warwick Sheep Sale has plenty of regulars but not many of them are still at school.

David Bartley can usually be found, checking out the yards and their contents, sitting back while the sales are happening, taking note.

"I work part time with Nowlan's Stock and Station, so I come down with them when they need a hand,” David said.

"I help out with penning, drafting and marking the sheep if they've got large numbers to bring in.

"But like today I'll just come down anyway because I love coming and to keep up with the prices and stay on top of how the market is doing.”

David said he was one term off finishing high school at Scots College.

"I'm looking forward to that. When I finish I'd love to become a stock and station agent,” he said.

"No uni for me, not a big fan of classrooms.”

At the moment, David lives on his parents' farm, just east of Warwick.

"We've got the Speckled Park Stud; it's a fairly new breed of cattle.”