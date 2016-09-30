Century-old grave at church may contain human remains

Ian McNally with a chunk of timber adorned with brass fittings found in a 100-year-old grave site, uncovered under a concrete slab.

WORKMEN have made a gruesome discovery during an excavation in Warwick.

Buried under a thick concrete slab and filled with bricks and debris is a century-old grave, which may still contain some human remains.

Ian McNally from McNally Constructions said the extensive work on the old St Mary's Church site began at the start of the school holidays.

"We've been removing walls, ceilings and this week we began digging up the concrete slab that covered the floor area," he said.

"The job was 90% completed when at about 3.30pm on Wednesday afternoon we hit a brick structure about a foot under the floor.

"Originally we thought it was a well or an old septic tank, so we started to remove all of the debris from it to see if we could find any pipes entering it."

Mr McNally said a couple of the guys in the crew had their suspicions but didn't want to believe it was a grave.

"At about four feet down, we were still pulling out bricks and hadn't found any pipes," he said.

"We looked at the size and shape and the location of the hole right under a window and we knew what we were looking at.

"About then we started to find some old wood with brass fittings, obviously from a coffin, so we downed tools and rang Father Franco."

Mr McNally said it was then the Catholic priest recalled he'd heard something about a grave in there somewhere.

"The property is heritage listed so we also called the heritage architect in charge of the project, and police came to the site to have a look as well," he said.

"There is the possibility there may still be some human remains in the bottom of the hole. There's still a foot of mud and debris down there.

"The police and the architect will now take over to confirm if there is or not."

The heritage architect for the St Mary's precinct restoration project Jacqui Pearce said a Father James Horan had been buried in the old church in 1913.

"He was then dug up and re-interred into the new St Mary's Church after its completion in 1926," Ms Pearce said.

"The section where the grave was found was concreted over sometime in the 1960s and forgotten about.

"The grave and surviving coffin timber that has been found will be very important heritage artefacts, and they will preserved under the new floor once it's built.

"It is my understanding that the body was quite well preserved when it was moved but the coffin was obviously left in the original grave."

Ms Pearce said the whole site has huge historical and archaeological importance.

"The relics we find are technically looked after under the Queensland Heritage Act, so we'll make sure that we preserve and treat everything in the appropriate manner."