A hope for a safer community

A DAY IN THE LIFE - Jamie Deacon

FOR Jamie Deacon, the opportunity to take the job as Warwick Police officer-in-charge was an opportunity to return home.

Senior Sergeant Deacon was born and raised in Allora, a time he said was unforgettable.

"I loved being a kid out there,” he said.

"It's a great little country town and my parents live over there to this day.

"We lived on a little farm, 40 hectares, just on the outskirts of town.

Snr Sgt Deacon said he enjoyed school.

"I went to Allora State School until Year 10 and then headed off to Toowoomba Grammar to finish my schooling,” he said.

"I liked my sport and made a state team for sprinting and hurdles, but that was a long time ago.”

After school, Snr Sgt Deacon worked a number of jobs including as an insurance consultant at NZ Insurance in Brisbane.

"That didn't last very long though,” he said.

"After that I found a job at the Department of Justice and started to develop an interest in the law,” he said.

"I was drawn to the job and being an outdoorsy type of person, the thought of being out and about and helping people and fighting crime appealed to me.”

Subsequently Snr Sgt Deacon applied for the police academy in 1989 and graduated in 1990.

"I've been pretty lucky to have spent time in some great places around Queensland,” Snr Sgt Deacon said.

"I started in Toowoomba, then a stint in Brisbane, then to Goondiwindi, Gladstone then back to Toowoomba.

"I spent 13 years there and was able to put the kids through school.

"Two have grown up and moved on and I've got two boys at Toowoomba Grammar, one in Year 12 and the other in Year 11.”

Then in 2015, the officer-in-charge position with the Warwick Police became vacant and Snr Sgt Deacon jumped at it.

"I love this part of the world and it was too good a chance to pass up,” he said.

"I could move back closer to Mum and Dad and we have a great police crew here in Warwick.”

Snr Sgt Deacon said there were still crime issues in Warwick.

"But the trends are that crime in the area is on the decline, that's due to the great team here at Warwick Police, and the relationship we have with the community,” he said.

"We can't do it all by ourselves, we can't be everywhere at once and we rely on the community to help us fight crime in the region.

"I encourage everyone to talk to us, for every bit of information we get, that's one less crime happening.

"Which makes for a safer community.”