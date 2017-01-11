A lifetime in love for doting duo

LIFE OF LOVE: June and Joe Owens celebrating 60 years of marriage with a new diamond engagement ring.

ON December 29, 2016 and surrounded by family, Joe Owens got down on one knee, produced a diamond ring and popped the question.

"If you had the choice, would you do it all over again?” he asked his wife of six decades, June.

Exactly 60 years earlier, the couple was married in the Catholic Church in Laidley.

Back then, times were tough and Joe was unable to give June the engagement ring he knew she deserved.

Across a lifetime of strong marriage, with many triumphs and trials, this was the only thing Joe looked back on with regret.

Together they brought up four children, lived in Australia and Papua New Guinea for work, tragically lost everything to a house fire, travelled around the country as well as overseas, and welcomed a great many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr and Mr Owens settled in Warwick for their retirement some 11 years ago, a place filled with childhood memories for Joe.

When their 50th anniversary arrived, Joe surprised June by renewing their marriage vows in front of their family in the church where they first wed.

As their 60th anniversary approached, the diamond anniversary, Joe pondered how to show June once again how much the years of love and life together had meant to him.

With Joe on bended knee before her, and a beautiful diamond solitaire ring on offer, there was no hesitation in June's answer: "Yes”.