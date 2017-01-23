31°
A long journey to a new home

Jonno Colfs
| 23rd Jan 2017 4:50 PM
PROUD: Con Lo Guidice is a true blue Aussie.
PROUD: Con Lo Guidice is a true blue Aussie. Jonno Colfs

A DAY IN THE LIFE - Con Lo Guidice

AS A 16-year-old living on the island of Sicily off the coast of mainland Italy, Con Lo Guidice dreamed of adventure, and that's what he got.

Born in 1947 in the shadows of Mt Etna, Mr Lo Guidice was the first child to his parents, but eight years later, tragedy struck the family when his mother Rosa died in childbirth.

Mr Lo Guidice said his father remarried a few years later and found work as stonecutter in a lava stone quarry.

 

Con at age 16 at work in the lava stone quarry.
Con at age 16 at work in the lava stone quarry. Contributed

"From the age of nine I would join him there to work after school," he said.

"There was little money in it for my father, he worked hard but the bosses were crooks and paid very little.

"When I was 13, I designed and built a headstone for my mother and also worked on a fountain for the town square.

"That quarry was where my passion for stone masonry all started."

After high school, Mr Lo Guidice said all his friends took off to Europe and he wanted to spread his wings as well.

"I had family in Australia," he said.

"So they sponsored me and I booked my passage over.

"Finally, on January 10, 1965, after 30 days at sea I arrived at Hamilton Wharf in Brisbane to begin my adventure."

Mr Lo Guidice said he volunteered to study basic English on the boat to Australia.

"Within three days of landing in Brisbane, I had a job as a stonemason," he said.

"I started a five-year stonemason's apprenticeship, with two years taken off for my experience in Sicily.

"Over the next 10 years I worked on many buildings in the Brisbane CBD including the Commonwealth Bank, the Reserve Bank in King George Square, the Treasury building and St John's Cathedral."

 

Con at 27 years of age, working on the Treasury building in Brisbane.
Con at 27 years of age, working on the Treasury building in Brisbane. Contributed

Mr Lo Guidice said he loved Australia from the moment he stepped from the boat.

"It was bloody hot, being January, I remember that well," he said.

"But everyone was so welcoming, people were great to me.

"I was called a wog a couple of times, but I didn't react, I chose to be the bigger man."

In an amusing mix-up, Mr Lo Guidice was called up for National Service in the Australian Army.

"I told them, I'm not an Aussie yet, and they let me off," he said.

"They wanted me to go to Vietnam.

"Then the Italians tried to call me up for national service as well, so I told them I live in Australia now."

 

Con in 2010 working on the memorial stone for the Warwick Golf Club.
Con in 2010 working on the memorial stone for the Warwick Golf Club. Contributed

In 1968 Mr Lo Guidice became an Australian citizen and in 1975 he and new bride Santina Caruso from Stanthorpe, settled in Guy St, Warwick where they live to this day.

"All my family is close to me here," he said.

"My three children and five grandchildren, they give me so much joy.

"Santina is my life-long friend and companion, she is everything to me.

"I also have my passion, which is the Warwick Lions Club.

"I'm in my second year as president and we do a lot of good work in the community, which is great.

"I love Warwick, it's the best place I could have ever ended up."

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  italian jonno colfs lions club of warwick stonemason warwick community warwick people

A long journey to a new home

A long journey to a new home

AS A 16-year-old living on the island of Sicily off the coast of mainland Italy, Con Lo Guidice dreamed of adventure, and that's what he got.

