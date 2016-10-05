A man who could never be forgotten

Deputy Principal Phill Higgins, welcomed his brother Don Higgins to deliver a thought-provoking address to students during the commemoration service.

I HAVE previously used this space to talk about teachers who touch the lives of children so significantly it forever changes who they are.

Another one of those people is the late Phill Higgins.

The much loved teacher lost a long battle with illness at the weekend and leaves behind a presumably heartbroken family.

His death has also shattered the wider community.

During the seven years my children were enrolled at Warwick West, I had never heard anything but praise and admiration for the deputy principal.

Parents were grateful to have such a good man teaching and guiding their children each day and kids beamed as they spoke of his funny antics or kind nature.

For anyone who had anything to do with him, it was easy to see teaching and children were true passions for Phill. He was a man who was genuinely interested in his students' well-being and education.

It wasn't just a job. He was there to make a difference. And that he did.

The sheer amount of tributes that have flooded in are a true reflection of the impact he had on the community.

My thoughts are with his wife Sue and the couple's children and I hope there is some comfort in knowing their husband and father was regarded by many as a great man, a wonderful teacher and a friend.

Kerri Moore

Print Editor