A respect for the past, with an eye on the future

The redevelopment of Rose City Shoppingworld is yet another significant milestone in Warwick's rich history.

WHILE the Rose City is steeped in history and lined with magnificent heritage buildings, it also has its finger on the pulse of modern business.

The redevelopment of Rose City Shoppingworld, Warwick's premier business hub, is testimony to that and will bring with it the industry and employment our region is craving.

With 20 new speciality shops, hundreds of additional car parking spaces and major retailers entering the fray, it is no surprise that the $40 million project is attracting attention.

An artist's impression of the Rose City Shoppingworld redevelopment.

At the heart of the excitement, beyond the thrill of the latest shopping trends and the convenience of a bigger brighter centre, is the prospect of new jobs.

The building of Rose City will mean 300 construction jobs with 200 permanent local jobs once the expansion is completed in the latter part of next year.

In all, Rose City will employ about 1000 people across all the businesses, which is an important spoke in the local economy.

"Council has a strong interest in working with business and industry to attract new investment to our region to stimulate the economy and create employment opportunities for residents,” said Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie.

"This redevelopment will generate considerable numbers of jobs and young people could benefit from the anticipated addition of a number of new retail shops. Council appreciates that the closure of a section of Fitzroy St will cause some inconvenience to motorists during the construction phase; but this short term pain will reap some long term economic and employment gains for Warwick and the broader Southern Downs region.”

Supermarket giant Coles is leading the charge for retail space with the old Bi-Lo store making way for an on-trend replacement that will employ 80 staff and feature an open fresh produce section, continental delicatessen, in-store butcher and bakery, and an extensive product range at good value.

Shoppers can also look forward to a stylish new food court with seating for up to 300 patrons and new parents room with amenities while there will be an extra 160 new carparks to further enhance the shopping experience.

The work is being done by Queensland-based McConaghy Group. The property developer is no stranger to Warwick having been involved in the original shopping centre in 1984 and then doing the work to transform Rose City to its current size in 1998 with the relocation of the Woolworths supermarket and Big W and the addition of Bi-Lo and a new food court to the centre.

"The redevelopment was designed to bring a modern shopping experience to Warwick whilst being in sympathy with the heritage style of the CBD,” said McConaghy Group managing director Robert McConaghy.

"We are very proud to be bringing this enhanced shopping experience to Warwick.

"This will be a welcome addition to the CBD and boost the local economy through additional jobs and retail spending in the town.

"These days, technology is driving change in shopping experiences and facilities. People's tastes are also different from what they were 10 years ago - shopping centres need to respond to that.”