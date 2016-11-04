A taste of summer on the way for weekend

THE Southern Downs will get a little taste of what's to come this weekend.

Temperatures are forecast to be over 30 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday and there's only bright sunshine on the horizon.

Today is forecast to mostly sunny, with a top temperature of 30 degrees.

There is also a chance of a thunderstorm in the late morning and afternoon.

Tomorrow will be sunny across the region with light winds becoming stronger in the afternoon.

Temperatures are forecast to reach reach the low to mid 30s tomorrow.

Overnight temperatures will sit around 13 degrees.

On Sunday we can expect more sunshine with light winds and again a temperature of 30 degrees.

Monday's forecast is the same as Sunday's at this stage.