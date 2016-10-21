A wet and windy outlook for the weekend

WET WEEKEND: Rain is forecast for the Southern Downs over the weekend.

THE Southern Downs could be in for wet, windy weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting showers across the region beginning this afternoon on the Granite Belt, moving across the whole of the Downs tomorrow.

The rains are forecast right through until Monday, with tomorrow being the most likely with a high chance of rain forecast to begin in the late morning.

There is also the chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon on the Granite Belt and tomorrow in the rest of the region.

The temperature today is forecast between 26 to 32 degrees, with maximum temperatures staying in the high 20s on Saturday and falling on Sunday to a maximum of 22 degrees.

Overnight temperatures over the weekend are expected to hover around 11 to 15 degrees.

The temperature right now is a warm 21 degrees in Warwick.