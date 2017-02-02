A world of new possibilities with NDIS

Peter Stacy and son, Leigh have submitted their plan and await word from NDIS.

ONE man who is entrenched in the fight for greater services for people with a disability is chairman of the Warwick and District Disability Support Group, Peter Stacy.

Mr Stacy, whose 36-year-old son Leigh has an intellectual disability, said the National Disability Insurance Scheme was necessary.

"The prior system of support for people with a disability was so broken it beggars belief,” he said.

"Now we're headed in the right direction, but before, it was difficult to see how people were ever going to get the right support.

"So the signs are good, but it's still early days.

Mr Stacy said the NDIS gave people with a disability the power to choose and plan what they wanted to do.

"They can choose the direction they want to take in life,” he said.

"Which wasn't possible under the prior system.

"People with a disability, their carers and service providers can be ensured of the proper funding to realise their goals.

"As long as the goals are realistic, the NDIS offers the opportunity to realise them.

"It will fund the support services that are necessary - for example, if you want to learn to swim, then the cost of providing a swimming teacher will be funded.”

Mr Stacy said there would be enough service providers with sufficient skills to meet the immediate demand.

"Although with plans still not written, in the long run I'm not sure whether we'll have enough people to fill all the needs,” he said.

"But we have some great organisations who are gearing up to offer the relevant and necessary services, such as Blue Care, the Endeavour Foundation, Community Options and Therese Crisp in Stanthorpe.”