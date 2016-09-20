Above average rainfall sets up a good summer

HAPPY CROPS: Wheatvale farmer Chris Cantwell is very happy with the recent rainfall.

MORE rain is on the way for the Southern Downs.

The region has already copped a good drenching over the past few weeks that have changed the entire landscape to a brilliant green and seen rivers flushed out and dams fill.

Nicholas Shera from the Bureau of Meteorology said Warwick and the Southern Downs have recorded far above their average rainfalls for the month already.

"It's been pretty extraordinary, Warwick's September average is 34mm but you're sitting on 47mm with more to come,” he said.

"We are expecting more rain to fall in your area on Wednesday, starting early morning and clearing in the afternoon.

"Temperatures will be a bit cooler than the 23.5 degrees average as well. Down to 18 on Wednesday.”

Wheatvale farmer Chris Cantwell is very happy with the recent rain.

"It's very unseasonal for this time of year, these are usually our drier months,” he said.

"We had 89mm in August and we've had 73mm so far this month.

"We've had some great falls and we've got plenty of feed to go round, whereas in the past we would have had to ration it out a bit.

"We've got about 200 beef cattle and it's great to have them looked after.”

Down on the Wheatvale plains Mr Cantwell has got a couple of hundred hectares of prime black soil crop land and the rain has helped out there as well.

"I've got some barley and sorghum in down there,” he said.

"With the rain we've had it's definitely set it up for a good crop.

"We'll harvest late November, so I don't really want too much more between now and them or it might affect the yield.”

Mr Cantwell said the late winter and early spring rains have also set them up for summer.

"I'll probably put some corn in over summer,” he said.

"The black soil retains the moisture really well and it'll hang around down there for ages, then we'll ideally just need some top up falls to keep the surface damp.”

Mr Cantwell said he knew there was more rain on the horizon.

"I see we're getting some more before the week is out, but not too much so it shouldn't affect things,” he said.

"After that I'd be hoping for a week of sunshine for the crops and to dry the ground out a little.

"I don't want my cows getting bogged.”

The BOM has the news Mr Cantwell is after.

"After the rain departs on Wednesday, the region can expect fine and sunny days right through until Monday,” Mr Shera said.

"There will be some patchy cloud and a occasional light chance of a shower, but we should see a sunny Friday and a fine weekend with temps in the low 20s.”