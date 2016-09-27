Absolute cracker of a bloke

WHIP IT GOOD : Walter LeSouef of Walter Whip and the Flames all kitted up.

A DAY IN THE LIFE - Walter LeSouef

AFTER buying his first whip at the age of 10, it's unlikely Walter LeSouef had any inkling that one day he'd make a living from it.

The recently married Mr LeSoeuf and new bride Nicole make up the aptly named Walter Whip and the Flames, an entertainment extravaganza of a whip cracking and fire whip show.

"I've always had a talent for whip cracking," Mr LeSouef said.

"As a kid I used to edge the family driveway with my whip, the neighbours must have hated me. I also spent a lot of time at the Australian Woolshed in Brisbane and picked up a few tricks from an entertainer there.

"I developed the skill to crack six whips at once and performed in front of crowds at school fetes and The Australian Woolshed as well."

Mr LeSouef said in the last few years he had been to a few rodeos that lacked any entertainment in between events in the ring.

"Someone who knew that I'd done some shows in my younger days approached me to urge me to get another show going and Walter Whip and the Flames was born," he said.

"Basically we're a crowd-pleasing whip cracking entertainment show, with a lot of unique stunts.

"One the crowds really love is where I cut a rose from a girl's mouth with a fire whip.

"I also do some stunts called the Chopper, the Walk of Terror and the Burning Ring of Fire.

"The shows are a must see performance, especially with the great balls of fire throughout the fire stunts."

Mr LeSouef said he grew up in Brisbane but moved to Toowoomba in 2003.

"I went into the workforce for about 12 months and then started my own business, Fresco Furniture," he said.

"I make unique ironbark outdoor settings and heavy-duty furniture.

"Eventually I joined the workforce again and worked in sales and marketing in and around Toowoomba for eight years."

Mr LeSouef said after spending that long in sales and a move to the Allora area, he decided to become self-employed again.

"I got right back into Fresco Furniture and now have added another two businesses to the mix to keep me busy," he said.

"There's the whip show and we also have Valley Views Miniature Horse Stud, specialising in leopard appaloosas."

Since becoming Walter Whip, Mr LeSouef has performed at rodeos, events and charity fundraisers all over the country.