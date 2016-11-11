Abuser stepdad freed

A WARWICK man who was last year convicted of raping his seven-year-old stepdaughter has been released from jail after appealing his conviction.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, this week pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated indecent treatment of a child under 12.

The Warwick District Court heard the man, who was in a defacto relationship with the victim's mother, had molested her on her bedroom floor while her mother was out with friends.

The man entered the girl's bedroom while her younger sister was watching TV in another room.

He undressed the girl, took of his own pants and "rubbed his genitalia against the girl for a short time”.

Crown prosecutor Gary Churchill said the man then pulled up his pants and told the girl not to tell her mother.

The abuse came to light when the girl moved in with her maternal grandmother and told her what the man had done.

The grandmother made a complaint to police during a custody dispute between the young girl's mother and her stepfather, over a child they shared together.

In July last year the man was sentenced to five years in jail after a jury convicted him of raping the little girl.

But in April, the Court of Appeal declared there had been a miscarriage of justice and quashed the conviction and ordered a retrial.

A separate appeal by the Attorney-General claiming the jail term was inadequate was dismissed.

Mr Churchill this week told the Warwick court the young girl had been impacted by the abuse and the subsequent legal processes, and had since undergone counselling.

"This was a gross breach of trust as the defendant was entrusted to look after two children in the family home and of course, the complainant was only seven years old at the time,” he said.

Mr Churchill conceded the man did not use any additional violence against the girl, other than the offending itself.

In sentencing, Judge Tony Moynihan noted the Warwick man had already served 555 days - or about 18 months - in jail.

Judge Moynihan sentenced him to those 555 days in jail, making him eligible for release immediately.