Accused drug dealer on bail

TIMELESS: Steven J Kasper shared this image of the old historic Warwick Court House with clock tower and dome on top.

A TEENAGER accused of dealing drugs and scratching his name into a jail cell has received bail.

Jack William Morrison was due to be sentenced in Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday, and was transported from his cell in Toowoomba for just that.

However the sentence date was adjourned until March 3 while Morrison sat waiting in the Warwick watchhouse.

Instead of ordering Mr Morrison back to Toowoomba to wait in jail for two months, Magistrate Bevan Manthey granted bail to the 18-year-old.

"There's been a bit of a stuff-up,” Mr Manthey told the accused.

"I didn't want you here today ... you should do another month.

"But I'm going to get you bail, with conditions.”

Mr Manthey asked Mr Morrison about how he fared during his first time in jail.

"There are two types of people,” he said. "People who want to be in jail and those who don't want to be.

"Which one you are?”

"I don't want to be there,” Mr Morrison replied.

"Bit of a wake-up call?” Mr Manthey retorted.

The young Warwick man faces 17 charges, including supplying dangerous drugs and public nuisance.

Police allegedly found ecstasy, marijuana, scales and a grinder in Morrison's car when he was pulled over on Locke St in December.

Police charged him with a number of drug-related offences, as well as driving without a licence and two charges relating to number plates.

The teenager was taken to the watchhouse, where police reported he scratched his name on the wall.

He was denied bail earlier on December 13, however Mr Manthey said the time between now and his sentence was opportune to rectify his alleged mistakes.

In other court news

A FATHER of seven blamed stress and anxiety for kicking a police officer.

Wayne Bradley Bellette told the court he had been drinking due to family- related worries when he attacked the officer.

"I handed in a written apology letter to the police station,” Bellette told the court.

"(The police officer) said that he accepted by apology and basically said I was highly intoxicated at the time.

"I told him I couldn't remember and I was only told by people I was acting inappropriately.”

The police officer was responding to a noise complaint caused by a party held at Bellette's home when the accused lashed out.

Since being charged, the court heard Bellette found a job, moved out of town, stopped drinking and engaged with counselling services.

"I've just moved out to Wildash,” he said.

"I've been working 6am to 6pm.”

Mr Manthey sentenced Bellette to 100 hours of community service and warned the repeat offender against returning to court.

"I'm seeing you more than I'm seeing my missus,” he said.