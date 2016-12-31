Add this to your bucket list

FUN RUN: There will be entertainment across each race, plenty of prizes and a personalised gift of recognition for those running all five races.

THE Warwick Pentath-run will be back bigger and better in May with organisers striving to make it the most successful in the event's 15-year history.

Kerri Roberton, secretary of Pentath-run said organisers had been working hard during the past few months to bring back some of the highlights of previous years as well as a few surprises.

"You will see of return of our Saturday night dinner and presentations and in addition to our standard singlet, through popular demand, we will be bringing back a vintage Pentath-run design," Ms Roberston said.

There will be entertainment across each race, plenty of prizes and a personalised gift of recognition for those running all five (total 42.2km) races, she said.

"In 2016, so many people participated in our event injecting a great contribution back into the local community and sport groups.

"We hope that you can bring yourself and others to once again fall in love with our countryside, the courses, the socialising and that Sunday afternoon sense of achievement."

The five races are are held in the Warwick area and the hub of the event is the Warwick Indoor Aquatic and Recreation Centre.

The 15th Warwick Pentath-run is on May 20 and 21 and registrations open soon.

Ms Roberton said there will be a few changes next year including race times and the early bird cut-off date so go to the pentath-run website for details.