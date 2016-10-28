27°
Alexis declined offers of drive home: murder trial

Peter Hardwick
| 28th Oct 2016 6:36 AM
Alexis Jeffery. Contributed from Facebook, March 17, 2014.
Alexis Jeffery. Contributed from Facebook, March 17, 2014.

ALEXIS Jeffery had repeatedly declined a man's offers of a drive home to the point she told the man to "f*** off" and go away, Toowoomba Supreme Court heard yesterday.

Then a bar attendant at Goondiwindi's Royal Hotel, Raelene Bruce told the court after closing on the night of March 15, 2014, she had gone to the Queensland Hotel and had mingled with the crowd on the street after that pub closed about 1am.

Under cross examination by defence counsel Frank Martin, Ms Bruce agreed Ms Jeffery had declined Dan Rowsell's offers of a lift three times and at one point laughed, pushed him and told him to "f*** off".

She said she and some friends had asked Dan Rowsell for a lift to a party and as he drove them he had driven slowly past Ms Jeffery on the street calling to her that he would come back to pick her up.

The evidence came on day four of the trial of Robert Ian Trebeck, 36, who has pleaded not guilty to Ms Jeffery's murder.

The 24-year-old's naked body was found on the bank of the Macintyre River just hours later that Sunday, March 16, 2014.

Robert Trebeck is a person of interest in the investigation of the death of Goondwindi woman Alexis Jeffery. :Photo Facebook
Robert Trebeck is a person of interest in the investigation of the death of Goondwindi woman Alexis Jeffery. :Photo Facebook

Dan Rowsell has given evidence at the trial but has yet to be cross examined by Mr Martin.

Brock Zellers had been staying at the Queensland Hotel that night and told the court he and Dan Rowsell had had a chat for about half-an-hour in his room in the early hours of Sunday, March 16.

He conceded they had had a discussion about the illicit drug "crack" or "ice" and that Rowsell had smoked some ice through a pipe.

Mr Zellers said the bakery on Marshall St opened about 4am and about 3.30am after Rowsell had left he had gone to buy a pie.

After going downstairs he heard a car's engine with a familiar sound and looked up to see the car's tail lights on Marshall St heading toward Memorial Park.

He said he didn't see the car but by the sound thought it was Dan Rowsell's Commodore.

The trial before Justice Glenn Martin AM continues.

